The hours of early voting will be extended today, Sunday and Monday.
Voting hours on St. Croix and St. Thomas are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting hours on St. John are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The early voting locations are:
• District of St. Croix Elections Office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center; St. Joseph Church Hospitality Lounge
• District of St. Thomas-St. John- St. Thomas, Lockhart Gardens (Upstairs Banco Popular); Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location); Market Place Suite II
The number of electors who participated in early voting as of Friday were: St. Thomas 4,180, St. John 258 and St. Croix 4,422, for a total of 8,860 voters territory wide.
For questions or concerns call 340-773-1021 or 340-774-3107.