Initial proceeding in a case against Miles Arnold, 21, took place Monday before Judge Jessica Gallivan in Superior Court on St. Croix.
Based on a police officer’s statement, Arnold was accused of three charges punishable under the V.I code: carrying of firearms (open or concealed), possession and/or sale of ammunition, and possession of unauthorized firearm in his vehicle.
The first charge carries not less than 10 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000; the second, not more than seven years in prison and a fine up to $10,000; and the third, not less than 15 but not more than 20 years in prison and a fine not higher than $25,000. In all three instances, prison time might be combined with the fines.
Arnold was represented by public defender Attorney Kathryn Slade, and the people of the Virgin Islands were represented by Attorney Jasmine Griffin.
Judge Gallivan advised Arnold of his rights — to remain silent, to stop in the middle of making a statement, and to be represented by his own attorney (or an attorney provided by the court), who can always be present when Arnold is being questioned.
Gallivan spoke about Arnold’s right to have a trial (by court or jury), where his guilt must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, as well as his right to confront witnesses at the trail and question all who testify against him. He can also call his witnesses for defense, and the court would assist him in arranging that. At the trial, Arnold has a right to testify or not, and his decision cannot be used against him. Additionally, Arnold has a right to bail.
Slade said that while Arnold has been living on St. Croix only since 2016, his mother Marbern Russell, is a native of St. Croix and has strong ties to the community. She agreed to serve as a third-party custodian in this case, which would allow Arnold to be released to her custody under certain conditions.
Slade proposed the following conditions: Arnold must report to probation every Tuesday, he would be under curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, and he cannot contact witnesses in this case, but is advised to stay in touch with his attorney.
While Griffin pressed to set the bail for $50,000 and “no 10 percent provision,” Slade said Arnold is currently unemployed and doesn’t have any cash.
She also stated that Arnold completed high school and worked until February 2020, when he experienced a back injury. She said she spoke with his mother, and Russell said $1,500 is all she could afford.
The Judge asked about the financial situation of the family and learned that Russell is employed in the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s IT department and owns a quarter of the property where she resides, and where Arnold would be staying if released. Russell was sick and was not able to join the court proceedings on Monday morning.
Judge Gallivan accepted bail set for $50,000 with a $1,500 initial payment, under the conditions proposed by Slade and added an additional one: Arnold must report to Probation on his search for work weekly. He also can’t leave St. Croix without written permission.
Arnold was expected to be released the same day, after the bail was posted.