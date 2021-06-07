It was a time of celebration and thanks at the Good Hope Country Day School graduation Saturday in the school’s pavilion on St. Croix, thanks to faculty, staff, family, friends and the graduates themselves for making it through such a difficult school year.
The 22 graduates were each allowed four guests to attend the in-person ceremony, while other family and friends could view the commencement via Zoom.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett was the school’s guest speaker. She shared with the graduates 10 helpful tips that she learned from COVID-19 to help them as they transition into adult life, such as learning to co-exist and the importance of doing things for the good of others.
Her last, and perhaps most important point, was that “this pandemic may have been challenging and it cost us way too many lives, but it also showed us that together, we can still do amazing things, from all of the work that you and others have put in to get to this special day, your graduation, to all the countries in the world working together to eliminate the virus.”
Working together was also at the heart of valedictorian Hanan Hamed’s speech.
“In ninth grade, our lives were flipped upside down by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, but that’s totally fine, because the classrooms and the community came together and we got through it,” she said. “When COVID hit in 11th grade, the world, schools and communities were shaken, especially our small island and school communities. Without the enormous efforts of the administration, teachers, families and community we wouldn’t be where we are today. We might not have been able to have this graduation. So, on behalf of the Class of 2021, I believe it’s only proper that we thank you. Thank you for all that you have done and always being there when my peers and I really needed it. Thanks for helping us grow and become the people that we were really meant to be.”
Hamed is active in school and out. She has the distinction of volunteering more than 800 hours with the American Youth Soccer Organization since 2016 and won the organization’s volunteer appreciation award each year from 2016 to 2019. At Seaside Market and Deli, Hamed stocks shelves, prepares desserts and assists in the bakery. At school, she has tutored students in algebra and calculus. She served as this year’s student council president and has served as the class president or co-president for three years. She was named the MVP in softball in 2016 and was Athlete of the Year in 2017. Hamed was also a member of the National Honor Society and Junior Honor Society. She plans to attend Alleghany College in the fall.
In her speech, salutatorian Saba Alfred focused on all she learned from her fellow classmates as they went through their challenging high school years together, each of whom have taught her valuable life lessons that will stay with her as she moves through to the next stage of life.
Alfred is the president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Junior States of America chapter and was the recipient of scholarships from the Interior Department and the Rotary Club International to attend summer programs in politics and world affairs. This AP Scholar recipient was selected for the National African American Recognition Program by the college board. She interned for three years with the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, assisting with programs bringing awareness to teen gang violence, sexual assault and domestic violence. She will attend Georgetown University.
“Like so many fellow graduates around the country and the world, we have faced many challenges over the past two years,” she said. “Our class has faced the aftermath of two Category 5 hurricanes and a global pandemic. It has been an interesting four years, to say the least, but as I’m standing here today, I don’t want to dwell on the hardship this class has faced, but rather take the opportunity today to celebrate our persistence and hard work.”