TORTOLA — As positives cases in the British Virgin Islands dipped below 100 for the first time this year, officials revealed that 24 students had tested positive during a school-administered testing program before children returned to class.
Education Minster Dr. Natalio Wheatley said the 24 positives cases came from 1,400 student samples tested for the virus as students prepared to return to face-to-face schooling for the first time since 2021. The cases among public school students were first detected using rapid antigen tests and later verified by PCR tests.
Wheatley said that he was happy with the teachers, the health services staff who trained them, as well as the parents who consented for their children to be tested as well as the students themselves who were the ones being tested.
The testing will help in preventing the spread of the virus, Wheatley said. The latest dashboard showed there were 81 cases in the territory, down from the peak of 1,387 in January.
3 more COVID deaths
On Friday, Ministry of Health officials said there were another three COVID deaths last week, bringing the territory’s total to 61 since the pandemic began.
The majority of COVID victims in the British Virgin Islands have been elderly individuals. The most recent victims of the pandemic include a 91-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man who died on Feb. 6 and an 87-year old woman who died on Feb. 8.
In a statement earlier in the week, officials said those who have died have ranged from a 30-year-old man to a 93-year-old woman.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges said the elderly, persons with chronic diseases and immunocompromised individuals are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Vulnerable persons should make a special effort to adhere to the public health protocols and avail themselves of opportunities to get vaccinated and boosted to lower their vulnerability to the severe impacts of COVID-19,” he said. “If you are experiencing prolonged fever, breathing difficulties or have any other severe adverse reaction after testing positive for COVID-19 do seek medical attention early.”