ST. CROIX — A packed auditorium at St. Croix Educational Complex witnessed the certification of 259 students Monday morning as the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center held its 27th annual certification ceremony.
Students were dressed in white tops and black bottoms as they marched into the auditorium to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.” Many wore stoles draped around their necks that were emblazoned with their area of expertise.
The school offers courses to both high school and post-secondary students in a wide range of career courses including agriculture technology, cosmetology, business, agriculture, aviation technology, millwrights, food management, auto body repair, child care, hair braiding and welding, among others.
Principal Vincent Gordon said he was extremely proud of the inroads students made in the program, and said there is increased interest in a number of certification areas as the program grows. Gordon said the cosmetology program and food management programs, for example, have always been popular but there has been an increased request for the phlebotomy program. Gordon said the career path is one that will benefit the individual student as well as the community. He gave special recognition to Carlos Alexander, who received his certification in aviation technology. Alexander also recently earned his pilot license.
Keynote speaker Jo Ann Murphy congratulated the class on a job well done, noting the importance of having certification in vocational areas. She said her vocational background has been a valuable asset to her. She said that after working in various areas in the federal and local government and living abroad, she relocated to St. Croix where she taught for 25 years before retiring as the coordinator for Career and Technical Education in the district.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. applauded the graduates on a job well done, noting that their decisions to become certified in their areas of interest is “golden.”
The governor told students that he was “a jack of all trades”and can fix driers and electronics and did some plumbing and other jobs around the house. The difference between him and the graduates, he said, is the certifications that will take them far in life.