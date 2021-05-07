26 WAPA employees recognized with safety awards during ceremony

The V.I. Water and Power Authority announced Monday that 26 employees from its Production Operations Department at the Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas have received awards from the Safety Department in recognition of their efforts to reduce injuries on the job.
The group was recognized during a brief ceremony at the entrance of the power plant with top company officials present, according to WAPA spokesperson Jean Greaux.
“The employees were praised for their continued diligence and concentrated efforts to promote operational safety,” Greaux said in a released statement.
The awardees were Elvin Callwood, Colville White, David Henry, Dean Herbert, Anderson Mulrain, Anson Larcheveaux, Dean Vanholten, Earl Donovan, James Sargeant, Kent Pope, Kevin Fleming, Lee Lenhardt, Milton Francis, Shawn King, Timothy Turnbull, Troy Raymond, Vincent Callwood, Elvin Callwood Jr., Jamal Blyden, Steve Scotland, Cameron Francis, Je’Quan Joseph, Ajamu Brathwaite, Kareem Thompson, Ian Forde, and Michael Christian, according to Greaux.
Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge and Interim Chief Operation Officer of Electric Vernon Alexander were in attendance.
Other staff including Director of Production Kevin Smalls, Plant Superintendent John Woodson III, Manager of Operations Elvin Callwood, Interim Director of Special Projects Odari Thomas, Interim Transmission and Distribution Director Ashley Bryan as well as shift supervisors were also present.