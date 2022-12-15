U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that three individuals indicted alongside Paul “Bogus” Girard as part of what a District Court judge characterized as a “lawless, reckless, cruel and merciless gang,” were given lengthy sentences behind bars.

Shaquielle Correa, 27, James Cruz, 28, and Shermyra Gumbs, 27, all of St. Croix, were sentenced Tuesday by visiting District Court Judge Timothy J. Savage for their part in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization or RICO Act conspiracy “led by Paul Girard from his prison cell,” according to a released statement.