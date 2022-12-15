U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that three individuals indicted alongside Paul “Bogus” Girard as part of what a District Court judge characterized as a “lawless, reckless, cruel and merciless gang,” were given lengthy sentences behind bars.
Shaquielle Correa, 27, James Cruz, 28, and Shermyra Gumbs, 27, all of St. Croix, were sentenced Tuesday by visiting District Court Judge Timothy J. Savage for their part in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization or RICO Act conspiracy “led by Paul Girard from his prison cell,” according to a released statement.
The three were among seven people who entered guilty pleas for their roles in what prosecutors have referred to as the Paul Girard Criminal Enterprise. In May, three others, including Girard, stood trial rather than accept plea agreements. Following the three-week trial, a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against Girard and accomplices, Kareem “Crumbull” Harry, and Tyler “Lucc” Eugene, in connection with RICO violations, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug dealing.
Girard, 34, of St. Croix, led the conspiracy — mostly from prison — where he was held while serving sentences for previous convictions.
Following Tuesday’s sentencing, both Smith and Special Agent in Charge Joseph Gonzalez of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office, praised the various federal and local attorneys, as well as agencies, who worked to get the trio behind bars.
“The Paul Girard Criminal Enterprise was a vicious and lawless gang that terrorized and victimized the people of the Virgin Islands for years,” Smith said, adding that the collective work of law enforcement agencies and attorneys “delivered the ultimate reward to the people of our territory – just and lengthy sentences of imprisonment to those involved.”
Judge Savage on Tuesday sentenced Correa to 272 months, which was adjusted to 211 months, or 17.5 years, for time already served on an armed robbery conviction.
Cruz was sentenced to 144 months, or 12 years, in connection with pleading guilty to kidnapping.
Gumbs, who in her plea agreement admitted that she served as a lookout during a shocking daylight killing, was sentenced to 100 months, or 8 years and three months, in prison.
Smith detailed some of the incidents that led to the trio’s arrest. According to court documents, on July 17, 2014, Correa and two other members of the Girard Enterprise, all wearing black ski masks, and two wielding firearms, entered the cash cage area of the Divi Racino and demanded money.
“Correa and his co- conspirators fled the scene with about $110,804.00 which they later divided among themselves and other members of Girard’s Enterprise, including an incarcerated Girard who helped plan the robbery,” according to the statement.
Further, it noted that several days later Correa’s share of the robbery proceeds went missing and he believed Eddie Harriette, the brother of his girlfriend, had stolen his money to buy a new car.
“On July 21, 2014, Correa and other enterprise members approached Harriette after he stopped at a gas station near the St. Croix agricultural fairgrounds in his new car. Thereafter, Correa fired several shots into Harriette’s vehicle killing him and injuring two of his passengers,” the release stated. “Correa fled on foot and was later picked up by members of Girard’s Enterprise. Approximately ten days after Harriette’s murder, Virgin Islands Police Officers stopped Correa and co-defendant Shaquan Prentice in a vehicle that contained a 7.62 caliber AK-47-style Romania rifle and two high-capacity magazines, each containing 30 rounds of ammunition. The rifle’s serial number was obliterated.”
Correa, the statement noted, entered a plea agreement where he admitted committing the armed robbery of the Divi Racino and “also admitted to murdering Harriette and to unlawfully possessing an AK-47 firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”
Further it noted that trial testimony revealed that on Dec. 21, 2014, Cruz and three other individuals kidnapped a bank employee.
“At the direction of Girard and a now deceased enterprise member, Cruz and his co-conspirators accosted the banker at gunpoint around midnight as she walked from her car to her front door. They forced the banker into her home where they gathered her two daughters, one of whom was pregnant, and her son and forced them to remain in the living room,” the release stated. “Girard, who participated by cellphone from his prison cell, directed Cruz to enter the home to force the banker to take the enterprise members to her bank where she would give them access to the bank’s vault.”
After several hours of the banker explaining why their plan would not work, Cruz and the other assailants finally gave up and fled the scene, the release stated.
“As part of his plea agreement, Cruz further admitted that on May 26, 2014, he attempted to commit a carjacking with other enterprise members. During the attempted carjacking, enterprise member Lenn Williams shot at the driver who defended himself by returning fire with his licensed firearm. Williams was hit with the return fire and declared dead upon arrival at the Juan Luis Hospital,” the release stated.
Gumbs, according to the statement, was sentenced for her role in the Sept.4, 2015, murder of Jermaine “Bird” Williams. According to her plea agreement, “Gumbs admitted that she served as a lookout while enterprise members, including Robert Brown, shot Williams multiple times as he sat in his vehicle outside the St. George Christian Academy Head Start in St. Croix.”
“As the murder was being committed, Gumbs was reporting the events by cellphone to an incarcerated Girard who ordered the murder,” the release sated.
Following Tuesday’s sentencing, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. also praised the outcome.
“These defendants terrorized the U.S. Virgin Islands through violence and theft,” he said. “These sentences demonstrate that the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners are committed to combating the threat of gang violence.”
The case was investigated by the FBI and V.I Police, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards and Criminal Division Trial attorneys Christopher Taylor of the Organized Crime and Gang Section and Marie Zisa of the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section.