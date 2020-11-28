TORTOLA — Imagine your plane backing away from the gate a continent away from home. At first you might think it’s homesickness that has you convinced the announcement over the plane’s PA system seems to have a bit of a familiar accent. But, if you caught a recent American Airlines flight from San Francisco, you wouldn’t have been mistaken.
The flight featured not just one pilot from the British Virgin Islands, but three.
BVI natives Capt. Kennard deCastro, 51, and First Officer Alvason Davies, 52, piloted a three-day cross-country voyage from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Charlotte and on to San Francisco where they were joined by a third BVI native — First Officer Derrick Varlack, 32, — for the return flight. It marked the first time the territory’s natives had flown together in the cockpit on American Airlines.
DeCastro of Purcell Estate and Davies of East End began the three-day journey on Nov. 16 and were later joined by Varlack of Baughers Bay, in the “jump seat” for the last leg on Nov. 19. The trio are all former BVI High School students.
Day 1 of the flight with deCastro and Davies began at LaGuardia to Charlotte then on to San Francisco for the longest leg of the trip — five hours and 47 minutes. On the second day, they flew from San Francisco to Phoenix and on Day 3 they continued on to Chicago before flying to Charlotte en route to LaGuardia.
“I’ve waited a long time to fly with Lex. I was the only BVIslander pilot at AA for 19 years, until Lex got hired from Envoy Airlines in 2018,” deCastro told The Daily News. “It has been my mission to fly with him since then. I felt such a joy when I finally knew we would fly together and I knew it was going to be a great trip.”
DeCastro said flying with Davies was great, and praised him as “very knowledgeable and professional.”
“When I got the trip with Lex, I decided we had to have Derrick come along so I called him up and invited him (for the final leg). It was great having all of us in the flight deck together,” deCastro, who pilots the company’s Airbus or larger planes, said. “I wish it could have been to Beef Island.”
He has hopes of it happening — one day.
“If American Airlines ever flies the airbus to Beef Island, I will do my best to fly the inaugural flight,” deCastro said.
DeCastro, a check airman or a pilot who performs oversight, safety and qualification role for commercial pilots undergoing evaluation, is based in Miami and teaches in flight simulators in Dallas.
He attended BVI High School from first through third form before attending the then-Country Day School on St. Croix and later the Academy of the West Indies. He said that he doesn’t get to fly to St. Thomas or St. Croix often, but was surprised by the reaction when he posted the first image on social media of himself and Davies, and a second that included Varlack.
“My family and friends all texted and called me as soon as I posted it on Facebook,” DeCastro said. “I was actually surprised it got so much attention. All three of us are very appreciative.”
DeCastro, who has been flying planes for the last 41 years, said he began taking flying lessons at 10, got his license at 18 and has worked as a pilot for the last 33 years, with 21 of those years with American Airlines.
“My first job was flying twin otters for Virgin Islands Airways between Tortola, Virgin Gorda and San Juan around 1993,” he said.
Davies, who has known deCastro for more than 30 years, said they’ve been looking forward to flying together after Davis joined American Airlines.
“It was a really good feeling and humbling honor for us to have flown across the country together as professional pilots,” said Davies, who also flies the Airbus family of aircrafts that includes the A319, A320 and A321.
“It was also great having our other Virgin Islands colleague — Derrick also an American Airlines pilot — join us on one of our flight segments. Having all three of us from the Virgin Islands together on the flight deck at the same time was truly an honor not only for us but also for the BVI,” Davies said. “I look forward to the time when we could fly together again.”
He hopes to see more young BVIslanders follow in their footsteps.
“I also would encourage more of our young men and women to pursue a career in aviation and take the territory further than where we have gone,” Davies said.
Varlack, based in Miami and who recently requalified to pilot AA’s 737 plane after flying the 757/767, flies regularly into St. Thomas and St. Croix. He also posted a photo on his social media page heralding the moment the three British Virgin Islands natives, now pilots, shared the flight deck together. The trio are among American Airlines’ 13,000 pilots, he said.
The photo caption read: “I’ve had many special moments throughout my career, but this, there are no words.” Varlack told The Daily News that he knew deCastro had been trying to get the trio to fly together for some time ever since he joined American two years ago.
Prior to that, he said, he piloted planes for nine years for American Eagle and U.S. Air.
“When it did [happen], I was ecstatic,” Varlack said. “We don’t fly the same aircraft type, so I knew I couldn’t be his First Officer, but this was indeed a moment in BVI history that I had to be part of.”
He added that friends and family praised the milestone.
“My American [stateside] friends thought it was cool. My BVI friends and family saw it as a moment of pride as I did,” he said. “The out pouring of congratulatory sentiments has been pretty amazing.”