TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force promoted three officers to the rank of superintendent.
The promotions are the result of recommendations made to Gov. John Rankin by the Police Service Commission in the British Virgin Islands.
Officer Selwyn Rock, a 29-year veteran and Dariel Robinson, who has been on the force for 31 years, were promoted to the rank of superintendent in charge of Territorial and Operations Divisions.
The duo had been working in an acting capacity for over a year. Their promotion is effective immediately.
Officer Paula Alleyne, on the force since 1986, was promoted to superintendent in charge of the Crime Division. He will continue to act in the post until his promotion takes effect on July 15, 2023.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins, in praising the officers on their promotions, encouraged others to ready themselves for their own future promotion.
“The RVIPF takes pride in being able to grow our numbers not only at the bottom with new recruits, but at the top as well, thus opening opportunities for other officers to move up in rank,” Collins said. “We have now confirmed three superintendents, which would make way for promotions to the chief inspector rank, for which the process is being finalized. I urge all who qualify to prepare themselves for possible advancement.”