ST. THOMAS — Four suspects charged with illegal gun possession appeared in court Friday, and all but the youngest had a family member present who was willing to serve as their third-party custodian while they await trial.
Three of the co-defendants, Raekoi J. Evans, 21, of Hospital Ground; Kevon V. Barclette, 20, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community, and T’Keyjah G. Austrie, 20, of Oswald Harris Court housing community, were released on unsecured bonds of $25,000 each.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell noted that each had already spent two nights in jail after they were unable to post $50,000 each, including Austrie, who is pregnant and has a young child.
The youngest of the group, Evonte A. Rey, 18, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community, was the only co-defendant who did not have a family member come forward during Friday’s hearing.
Rey is in the 11th grade at Charlotte Amalie High School and has no prior criminal history.
Hermon-Percell set the same unsecured $25,000 bond, but said Rey “cannot be released until he produces a person the court then finds to be a suitable third-party custodian.”
Evans and Austrie also have no prior criminal history, and Barclette has two prior arrests, but no convictions.
The judge said the information submitted by police is confusing. Officers said they were following three suspects in a car robbery, who then got into another vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop on that car and said Austrie was also inside, and a gun was found under one of the seats.
“I don’t know there’s the strongest set of allegations I’ve seen, I know there’s concerns why it went from three person in that car to four,” Hermon-Percell said.
Each of the four co-defendants are charged with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, constructive possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Constructive possession means that the weapon was found in the group’s collective possession, and none of the four suspects claimed ownership of the gun.
Investigators identified the weapon as a Glock 19 9mm pistol with a 31-round “fully loaded extended magazine,” according to the affidavit filed by police.
Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney argued that the weapon does not meet the legal definition of a machine gun because it was not capable of firing automatically, despite the fact that it was capable of firing more than 12 rounds without reloading. Hermon-Percell said the matter can be argued at a later hearing.