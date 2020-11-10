Three men have been charged with smuggling 17 pounds of marijuana to St. Thomas on commercial flights from the mainland.
The Department of Commerce contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers on St. Thomas on Wednesday, and alerted officers that federal agents had arrested Kymani Cline at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport near Atlanta for firearm violations, according to an affidavit filed by investigators in U.S. District Court.
Agents said they saw Kharim Moore with Cline at the airport, and discovered that Moore had purchased a ticket to St. Thomas, where agents detained him on the tarmac at King Airport.
According to court documents, Moore was carrying more than 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages in a backpack. Moore waived his right to remain silent and told investigators that he’d traveled to St. Thomas for a funeral and denied putting marijuana in the bag.
Moore was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and appeared in court on Thursday. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller ordered him released on an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond, meaning he did not have to post cash in order to be released from jail.
Two other men, Trevon Richards and Dennis Weekes, were also arrested Wednesday after arriving at King Airport on a different flight from Atlanta, according to an affidavit for their arrest. A Customs and Border Protection canine on the tarmac at King Airport alerted to Richards’ carry-on bag.
Officers saw that Richards and Weekes were walking together, and “conducted a cursory rampside inspection” of their luggage, according to the affidavit. Officers said they found six vacuum-sealed packages in Richards’ bag containing nearly 6 1/2 pounds of marijuana, and found another three packages containing just over three pounds of marijuana, inside Weekes’ bag.
Richards told investigators that he left St. Thomas on Monday to buy marijuana in Atlanta, and paid $2,500 for the 6.4 pounds in his possession, according to the affidavit.
Weekes declined to speak with federal officers without a lawyer present.
Both men made their initial appearance in court Thursday, where Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. ordered them released from jail on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.