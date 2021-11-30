Three Indian citizens, who were previously deported from the United States, have been arrested on St. Croix and charged with possession of fake Florida driver’s licenses.
Krishnaben Nikunjkumar Patel, Nikunjkumar Rameshbhai Patel and Ashokkumar Pradladbhai Patel were arrested Wednesday and charged with reentry by an alien after removal, and possession and use of fraudulent documents, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court.
The trio attempted to travel from St. Croix to Florida on a Spirit Airlines flight and presented themselves to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, according to a probable cause affidavit.
They each presented a Florida driver’s license, but document checks showed that no such identifications had ever been issued, according to the affidavit. Agents investigated further and found that the three “were previously detained by the Border Patrol in Tecate, Calif., and processed for expedited removal.”
K.N. Patel was deported to India on Jan. 13, 2020, and N.R. Patel and A.P. Patel were both deported to India on Nov. 21, 2019.
There are no records of the three receiving permission to reapply for admission.