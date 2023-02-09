Two Costa Rican natives and another individual from Colombia are accused of smuggling more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana, U. S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Wednesday.

Smith, in a released statement, said that Costa Ricans Luis Orellana-Orellano, 48, and Keyran Coto-Lopez, 27, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson, III, for their initial appearance hearing after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana on board a vessel subject to jurisdiction of the United States. A third individual, 38-year-old Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez of Colombia, was also charged in the drug smuggling operation.