Two Costa Rican natives and another individual from Colombia are accused of smuggling more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana, U. S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Wednesday.
Smith, in a released statement, said that Costa Ricans Luis Orellana-Orellano, 48, and Keyran Coto-Lopez, 27, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson, III, for their initial appearance hearing after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana on board a vessel subject to jurisdiction of the United States. A third individual, 38-year-old Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez of Colombia, was also charged in the drug smuggling operation.
According to court documents, on Nov. 7, 2022, while conducting routine patrol in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, at approximately 65 nautical miles south of Boca Chica, Panama, the U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell encountered a go-fast vessel with three individuals on board. The vessel had the name “Agamenon” painted on the hull, but had no physical flag flown, no registration documents nor registration number.
“Bales of suspected contraband were also visible on the deck of the vessel. The master of the vessel claimed Colombian nationality, but Colombia could not confirm the origin of the vessel. The vessel was therefore treated as one without nationality, subjecting it to the jurisdiction of the United States,” the release said.
A search of the vessel revealed about “57 bales of suspected marijuana weighing 4,104 pounds. Two NIK field tests were conducted on the suspected substance which both yielded positive results for marijuana,” according to the statement.
If convicted, both face a minimum of 10 years and maximum of life in prison.
A sentence date is pending.
The case is being investigated jointly by U.S. Coast Guard and the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz is prosecuting the case.