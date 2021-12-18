ST. THOMAS — An adult male, 18, and three minors have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at Havensight Mall earlier this month.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George and Police Commissioner Ray Martinez announced the arrests at a hastily-called press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the apprehension of the four young suspects in the Dec. 4 Glitter’s Fine Jewelry robbery. Two people were shot during the failed heist.
Miciah Cozier, 18, of Estate Mandahl, and three minors — all under age 18 and who by law cannot be identified unless bound over as adults — were arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Asked whether the minors involved would be charged as adults, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Springette, told The Daily News, “I don’t know. I can’t answer that question.”
Cozier and the minors face several changes including attempted murder; two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery; second-degree robbery kidnapping, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of mayhem, unlawful entry, two counts of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, first-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts possession of an unlicensed firearm within 100 feet of a public housing community and conspiracy.
Unable to post bail set at $500,000, Cozier was remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing. The minors were taken into protective custody by the Juvenile Bureau pending their advice-of-rights hearing in Family Court, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Martinez, who thanked local and federal officers for their assistance, also praised members of the community who he said provided investigators “with much needed leads.” He said he hopes to continue at the department’s helm, fostering ongoing collaboration in the community.
Martinez provided updates on two men who were detained hours after the Dec. 4 robbery, noting they have been cleared as possible accomplices.
Kevon Barclette and Shemar Coward, however, still face charges of illegal possession of a firearm from the search of their vehicle that turned up an assault rifle, a handgun and ammunition. V.I. Police has since ruled out their participation in the Havensight robbery, Martinez said.
He also provided updates on two individuals — a security officer who sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, and a shopper, who was shot in her chest during the botched robbery.
“The injured security officer and patron were transported to Schneider Medical Center where they continue to receive medical care,” he said.
Previously, police said that three men armed with handguns and automatic rifles got out of a dark-colored vehicle and stormed Glitter’s around 10:55 a.m.
With a cruise ship at the nearby West Indian Co. dock, and hundreds of locals and tourists mingling in the busy shopping area, fear and panic spread as people ran for cover.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing five gunshots, followed by a burst of automatic gunfire. When it was all over, the suspects left almost empty-handed, and two victims were left with gunshot wounds.
The three gunmen jumped into a getaway car that was driven by a fourth individual. Police learned early on in the investigation that the car had been reported stolen.