A St. Croix beach, and two others on St. Thomas have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Foundation for Environmental Education, according to a joint statement by the V.I. Conservation Society and U.S. Virgin Islands Hotel and Tourism Association.
On St. Thomas, the beaches are Emerald Beach Resort at Lindbergh Bay, The Ritz-Carlton Resort Beach at Great Bay, and on St. Croix it’s the Tamarind Reef Resort at Green Cay Beach.
The Conservation Society and Hotel and Tourism Association said in the statement that after an “extensive annual review process,” the three beaches were selected for the Blue Flag status, granting them the “exclusive” eco-label that promotes sustainable tourism, and awards beaches and marinas worldwide that meet the “established criteria” of the program.
The Blue Flag certification is based on compliance with various criteria including environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services, the conservation society said in a news release.
Further, according to the statement, the process of acquiring a Blue Flag certification involves monetary and manpower investment.
“Each Blue Flag awardee eliminated Styrofoam from their food and beverage outlets and have been certified VI Clean Coasts, an initiative that helps businesses of the USVI to improve their environmental footprint by providing seed funding,” to implement changes, the society said.
Valerie Peters, V.I. Conservation Society executive director, praised the beaches with distinction and congratulated “the participants for their accomplishment and their commitment to preserving our natural resources.”
The Blue Flag Program was created to improve the environmental quality of beaches and marinas while working toward the “sustainable management” of coastal areas in a “holistic way.” Furthermore, its system does not “curtail” recreation and tourism in the coastal area, but helps manage it through a wide range of subjects and activities instead, according to the news release.
The program also serves to encourage authorities and managers to provide beaches and marinas with a “certain level” of environmental quality, cleanliness, and safety standards for local populations and tourists.
The flags are scheduled to be raised on all three beaches on Dec. 1.
“We encourage residents and visitors to join us in recognizing these locations for their hard work and dedication to implementing sound environmentally sustainable tourism practices,” Peters said.