Blue Flag Raising

Three V.I. beaches have received the Blue Flag designation.

 Photo by V.I. CONSERVATION SOCIETY

A St. Croix beach, and two others on St. Thomas have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Foundation for Environmental Education, according to a joint statement by the V.I. Conservation Society and U.S. Virgin Islands Hotel and Tourism Association.

On St. Thomas, the beaches are Emerald Beach Resort at Lindbergh Bay, The Ritz-Carlton Resort Beach at Great Bay, and on St. Croix it’s the Tamarind Reef Resort at Green Cay Beach.