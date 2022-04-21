ST. THOMAS — Three young women testified Wednesday about spending time with John Jackson when they were still schoolgirls, describing a pattern in which he would lavish them with attention and then quickly move on to sex, before dropping them when he found a new target for his affections.
Day 2 of Jackson’s trial in U.S. District Court began with additional testimony from “Jane Doe 1,” who had already told jurors Tuesday about having sex with then 30-year-old Jackson when she was 15.
Jackson is charged with raping “Jane Doe 1” in January and February of 2019, and filming the act on one occasion, according to the indictment filed by prosecutors.
Four of the six counts are related to Jane Doe 1 — production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and transportation of a minor for sexual activity. The other two counts are transportation of a minor for sex, related to Jane Does 2 and 3, who also testified Wednesday.
The Daily News is not identifying the young women by name because they are alleged victims of sexual assault.
Jane Doe 1 testified about having sex with Jackson in his car “a day or two” before she told her father, who brought her to the police station and filed a report.
Jackson sent her a text message that “he loves me,” she said, and began to cry as Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater showed her photos of them together.
Rainwater asked if they ever argued, and Jane Doe 1 described an instance where she felt uncertainty with the relationship after Jackson filmed them having sex, and tried to talk to him about it.
“He just kept telling me that it was normal and he tried to convince me I was kind of crazy for thinking that way. After awhile, I just let it go,” she testified.
Rainwater asked whether Jackson did anything else during the argument.
“He took back the ring he gave me on my birthday,” she said. “He took my phone to delete the messages.”
Jane Doe 1 said Jackson deleted only messages she had sent to, or received, from him.
Jackson’s defense attorney Yohana Manning worked to plant doubt in the minds of jurors about Jane Doe 1’s credibility, and elicited testimony that she had asked friends whether she should have sex with Jackson.
Manning asked whether she “had access to your own marijuana” in addition to what Jackson gave her, prompting a warning to “proceed lightly” from District Court Judge Robert Molloy.
Jane Doe 1 acknowledged she smoked marijuana with friends, and testified that she had older friends who used money Jackson gave her to buy her alcoholic drinks at a bar.
Manning asked whether Jackson ever used marijuana with her.
She said Jackson didn’t, because he was training at the time.
Jackson competed in the 2008 Olympics, and Jane Does 2 and 3 also testified Wednesday that he gave them marijuana to smoke, but never used it himself because of his boxing career.
Jane Doe 1 testified Tuesday that she did not plan to end up at Jackson’s house the night they first had sex, but Manning elicited testimony Wednesday that she told investigators in 2019 that she did intend to go to Jackson’s that night.
Jane Doe 1 said she had a hard time remembering, as “it was three years ago.”
Jackson has been in jail without bond since his arrest in Feb. 2019, and his trial has been repeatedly delayed, leaving several witnesses struggling to recall specific details and dates.
In response to questions from Manning, Jane Doe 1 acknowledged using a falsified passport card to work as a bartender while underage.
Manning also asked whether she ever “mocked” Jackson on the phone after his arrest.
“Yes,” Jane Doe 1 said.
“Did you say you were going to separate him from his two boys?” Manning asked.
“I asked him, if he had a daughter, would he do the same thing to her? That’s what I told him,” she testified.
Jane Doe 1 also acknowledged turning off the location tracking on her phone to avoid U.S. Marshals trying to serve her with a material witness warrant when she failed to show up to court on April 11, and said she used to turn off location tracking when she went to Jackson’s house in 2019.
Manning asked who she thought was tracking her.
“My parents,” she testified. “I was being cautious.”
Following a break, while jurors were out of the courtroom, Manning asked to continue cross-examining the witness. Manning said he wanted to ask about a statement she made to law enforcement that she enjoyed having sex with Jackson, to demonstrate that Jackson did not prey on her.
“By showing that when she was 15 she enjoyed having sex with him? Are you kidding, Attorney Manning?” Molloy said.
Manning withdrew the request.
When the jury returned, Rainwater asked Jane Doe 1 how many times she spoke to Jackson after his arrest.
She testified that they spoke once, when Jackson called her “and he asked me to drop the charges and drop the case, and I was messing up his life and his career and taking him away from his kids.” “I told him that it has nothing to do with me, that it’s out of my hands.”
Rainwater asked when she had worked as an underage bartender.
“The end of 2021,” she testified.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker then called Jane Doe 2 to the stand and asked what she was wearing when Jackson first picked her up in 2017.
“My school uniform,” she testified.
Jane Doe 2, who was 15 at the time, was visibly embarrassed by many of Baker’s questions, and spoke at such a low volume that Molloy was forced to repeatedly ask her to speak up.
She described Jackson driving her and Jane Doe 3, who was 16 at the time, to a house in the Nadir area where he had sex with them both in the same room.
After it was over, “I went back to school,” she testified.
When Jane Doe 3 took the stand, the now 20-year-old explained what led up to that encounter with Jane Doe 2 and Jackson.
Jackson introduced himself to her in a Facebook message in June 2017, she testified. He picked her up at her house at midnight a few days later, driving to Vessup Beach where they talked and “were just having a friendly conversation.”
The next time he picked her up, Jackson drove her to the house in Nadir where they had sex, she testified. “He dropped me home, and before he dropped me home, he put, I think it was $60 in my hand.”
“Did you ask for money?” Baker asked.
“No,” Jane Doe 3 said.
After the hurricanes, when her phone was not functional, Jackson bought her another so they could keep in touch, she testified.
While she was in class, Jackson would message that he was on his way to the school to get her, and “I would pick up my stuff and go,” she said.
Sometimes Jackson would pick her up in a trailer truck and “he would just park in the parking lot next to the school and he would put me in the dirty truck and have sex with me on the floor,” she testified, wincing. “And then he would just drop me home.”
Their early flirtation quickly ended, and “after we started having sex there wasn’t no more conversations,” she said.
Jackson relied on contraceptive “Plan B” pills that he would drop off to her, Jane Doe 3 testified. She said Jackson brought the pill to her at school one day, and noticed another girl in the parking lot.
“And he said, ‘Why don’t we have a threesome with her?’” Jane Doe 3 testified.
Baker asked Jane Doe 3 what she said in response.
“I said that she was too young,” but later texted the girl and “she agreed to it,” she testified.
Jackson picked them both up and took them to the home in Nadir, where he performed oral sex on them and then had sex with each of them in the same room, she testified.
Jane Doe 3 said she and Jackson had been in contact multiple times a day, but after the incident, “it just turned into like, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ conversations like, once a week.”
The new girl became Jane Doe 2, who testified that Jackson would pick her up from school, and she would skip classes to go with him, smoking marijuana and having sex in his car in “ghettos and parking lots.”
Jane Doe 2 testified that Jackson asked her to introduce him to the girl who became Jane Doe 1 in April 2018, and he stopped contacting her after that.