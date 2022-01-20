ST. THOMAS — Schneider Hospital now has 30 additional contract nurses, but insufficient staffing continues to be a major concern for management.
At a District Board meeting Wednesday, Schneider Hospital’s interim CEO Tina Comissiong told board members that the hospital expedited the hiring process for nurses contracted through Pafford Medical Services.
“Some of the previous Pafford staff have since left their contract, so overall this increase wasn’t a total increase,” Comissiong said.
Originally, 40 nurses were contracted, and the Health Department assisted in recruiting an additional 30 nurses to supplement the hospital’s staff.
Comissiong explained that based on the average 60 patients the hospital cares for, they should have 149 registered nurses on staff to maintain a recommended patient-to-nurse ratio, but currently they only have 83.
“Our senior leadership team has formed a small working committee focused on fixing the situation,” Comissiong said.
She noted that while the hospital is advertising open positions on social media and other online outlets, management is also looking toward increased pay rates and other benefits to benefit recruitment and retention. The hospital will be meeting with the Office of Collective Bargaining and Office of Budget Management to discuss pay rate increases for nurses.
“They understand that we need to get to the table soon,” Comissiong said.
The hospital is also working to address immediate infrastructure improvements such as new HVAC and AC systems, refrigeration units and electrical system back ups.
Comissiong said the projected cost of these projects is $6 million, which will be covered by federal funds.
Board member Jerry Smith said the search for Schneider Hospital’s permanent CEO has been narrowed down to four potential candidates, one of which is slated to visit the hospital this week.
Candidate names will not be released pending the board’s final decision, Smith said.
“I want to thank in advance the senior leadership that will be participating in these interviews,” Smith said. “We’ve had really robust feedback from the team, and the information provided was very useful.”