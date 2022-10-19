TORTOLA—Thirty-one residents took the Oath of Allegiance and Pledge of Loyalty to complete the process of becoming British Overseas Territories Citizens of the Virgin Islands.
BVI Gov. John Rankin congratulated the new citizens during a recent naturalization ceremony at Government House and reminded them of the responsibility that comes with their new status.
“The new freedoms you now enjoy also come with new responsibilities, moral responsibilities as well as legal ones,” Rankin told the 31 who now have British Virgin Islands passports. “To uphold our shared values – including respect for democratic rights and freedoms and respect and concern for others less fortunate than ourselves.”
The 31 new citizens are Mathurine Joseph-Angelo, Deba Carolyn Layne-Bharat, Shurn Ray Alaska Browne Beverley Ann Clarke, Egbert Nathaniel Clarke, Vanessa Renee Antonette Cooper, Paulette Angela Creary, Rayonne Tamara Victor-Frett, Janette Antiape Louisy, Mervin Louisy, Gillian Sarah Niles-John, Corinne Romina Moses-King, Shamika Brianna Langford, Tiffany Hadassah Maduro, Evelyn Venicia Maturine, Denise Wilmar Carey-McKennon, Dawson Samuel Strothie Mornix, Lyndon Fitz-Gerald Nicholas, Ramona Lisette Rodriguez Nolasco, Belkis Niove Stephen Nunez, Rozelle Amerly Pereira, Navindra Persaud, Junior Javier Rodriguez Baez, Mayrobi Edaliza Richards-Rodriguez, Deryn Odessa Smart, Kenesha Latoya Thomas-Smith, Sharon Verona Reid-Stevens, Natividad Solano-Thomas, Denia Vanterpool Vasquez, Emily Jane Welch and Asha Latitia Johnson Willins.
Rankin told the group he had high hopes for them.
“My hope is as you exercise your new freedoms for travel and employment, you will never forget that you will be ambassadors for the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom, where your contribution to the development of this community has already been substantial’l he said.