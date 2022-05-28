By Thursday evening, after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. called for Attorney General Denise George to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations made against Sen. Steven Payne Sr. and both The Democratic Party and The New Horizon Women’s Democratic Club called for Payne’s resignation — the other 14 members of the 34th Legislature too asked Payne to resign as Senator at-large.
In a letter sent and signed by Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and her 13 colleagues, which was circulated late Thursday evening, Payne was “strongly urged” to immediately resign to “protect the integrity” of the Legislature and populace, and manage the “serious accusations” made against him.
While the letter states Payne is “entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence in all allegations,” the severity of the third allegation prompted the senators to act.
“As you know, this is the third allegation of inappropriate conduct made against you by a female. Two of the accusations allegedly occurred prior to your legislative tenure. The allegations made public today do not reflect well on you as a senator and the Legislature as an institution,” the letter reads.
She said Payne, like all U.S. citizens, is afforded the presumption of innocence including in the “unrelated matters” being considered by the Legislature’s Committee on Ethical Conduct.
“However, today’s allegations are extremely serious and may result in criminal investigations considering the accuser was allegedly a minor at the serious time of the allegations,” the letter states.
After instructing Payne to resign legislators collectively stated within the letter, “It is our responsibility as senators to protect the institution in which we serve. The Legislature of the Virgin Islands is an institution that existed long before our tenure and will continue to exist long after we serve.”
On Friday, the day after the circulation from various government affiliates and organizations calling for Payne’s resignation, Payne issued a formal statement stating the article published Wednesday in a local publication asserting allegations against Payne “contained several mistruths and inaccuracies.”
“As to the first allegation reported in the online blog that Senator Payne took property that belonged to an employee as a rouse to lure her to have to go to him to retrieve it later on, the fact is that video surveillance definitively showed that no employee had misplaced nor lost their luggage in the legislature building and that Senator Payne never removed any property which belonged to the employee, but instead had gone into the building and left only carrying his laptop,” Payne’s statement reads.
According to Payne’s statement, the second article published in the publication revealing another woman with separate allegations made against him “was aggressively and thoroughly investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau of the VIPD and then Sgt. Payne was exonerated after proving that the sexual harassment claim was false.”
Under advisement from his attorney, Payne’s statement reads a public comment will not be made as the matter was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office.
“However, these salacious and unfounded allegations will not go unanswered,” reads Payne’s statement. “Individuals need to be put on notice that these slanderous and defamatory remarks will be addressed. Senator Payne maintains his complete and unwavering innocence and is confident that his name and reputation will be restored.”