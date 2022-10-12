ST. THOMAS — Thirteen police recruits joined the ranks of the V.I. Police Department this week following months of training.
They were among 35 individuals territorywide who graduated from the V.I. Police Training Academy to serve as police officers or as peace officers at various government agencies.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, 18 individuals including six V.I. Police recruits, graduated Wednesday during a ceremony where they took the oath of office at the University of the Virgin Islands Elridge W. Blake Sports and Fitness Center. A day earlier on St. Croix, 17 individuals including seven police recruits took also the oath of office.
On St. Thomas, 12 peace officers are heading to work with the Bureau of Corrections, the VI Legislature, the V.I. Port Authority, V.I. Superior Court, V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and the Office of the Governor’s Executive Security Unit. On St. Croix 10 peace officers will head to Luis Hospital, Bureau of Corrections, Superior Court, Port Authority, V.I. Lottery and the Department of Justice.
At Wednesday’s ceremony Sgt. Latoya Schneider delivered remarks on behalf of the V.I. Police Training Academy, thanking recruits for their determination in completing the training program. Both Schneider and the class made history as they were the first class trained under her supervision.
“Becoming a law enforcement officer is serious business, don’t take it lightly,” she told the new graduates. “The entire team is proud of your accomplishments.”
Capt. Maria Colon-Wattley thanked family members and instructors for motivating, supervising, and training the new recruits. She also reminded the new officers to continue being professional and to follow V.I. laws.
“It’s very hard to get this job, and one of the easiest to lose when you violate someone’s constitutional rights or you do something that is illegal or improper,” she said.
Homer “Jerry” Iniss, a special agent with the V.I. Justice Department, was guest commencement speaker. He praised the peace officers who took the Peace Officer Standards Training during the academy.
“Although some of them may choose to move on to other endeavors, I want them to let the time on the job be of purpose and of values to which the community you serve,” Innis said, adding that they endured one of the most “difficult, strenuous, and vigorous training.”
He reminded them of the reason why they took this “huge step.”
“For seven months, your actions were in the course of execution. From the 4:30 a.m. PT mornings, to the 7:45 a.m. formations, to the drill and ceremony sessions in the hot blazing sun — your purpose was on display,” he said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who was present during the ceremony, encouraged graduates to never give up and to take what they learned from the academy and apply it to their lives. “Whatever your goals may be, work at that every single day,” he said. “Know that the people here love and care for you. That this community prays for you and wishes you well,” Bryan said.