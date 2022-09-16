Thirty five of 36 individuals from 11 different countries became American citizens Thursday at a naturalization ceremony in District Court on St. Croix, just in time for Citizens Day.

District Court Judge Wilma Lewis, in opening remarks, told the prospective group that the ceremony is the one occasion when the courtroom is filled with exuberance, and encouraged cheering or waving of a tiny U.S. flag that was presented to each of them present on Thursday. Friends and family of the group viewed the ceremony, which included Lewis administering the oath of allegiance, from the jury room as part of social distancing guidelines.