Thirty five of 36 individuals from 11 different countries became American citizens Thursday at a naturalization ceremony in District Court on St. Croix, just in time for Citizens Day.
District Court Judge Wilma Lewis, in opening remarks, told the prospective group that the ceremony is the one occasion when the courtroom is filled with exuberance, and encouraged cheering or waving of a tiny U.S. flag that was presented to each of them present on Thursday. Friends and family of the group viewed the ceremony, which included Lewis administering the oath of allegiance, from the jury room as part of social distancing guidelines.
The oath marked the final step of a long journey of immigrating to the United States, according to Lewis, who told the group that they walked into the courtroom as applicants for naturalization and would walk out as new U.S. citizens.
Lewis took a moment to point out that with the rights and privileges of citizenship comes responsibility. Two of the most important duties of citizenship, she said, are taking part in elections as registered voters and participating in jury service.
“It is jurors, not judges” who have a say in criminal and civil proceedings and ceremonies such as Thursday’s ensure that a jury pool has an “appropriate cross section” of peers, according to Lewis.
The individuals granted citizenship hailed from Grenada, Kuwait, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the United Kingdom, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia.
Lewis also took note of the historical significance of the ceremony taking place on the eve of what is known as Constitution Day or Citizens Day. That day, on Sept. 17, 1887, the Founding Fathers drafted the U.S. Constitution, beginning with the words “We the people” and affirming that the U.S. government exists to serve its citizens.
Daily News Executive Editor Eunice Bedminster, the guest speaker, told the new citizens she knew a bit of what it took to get to that day, having taken a similar oath at a Wilmington, Del., courthouse four decades ago.
“Some of you left parents, children, close friends and other family back home. You sacrificed. You struggled. You took maintenance or security [guard] jobs even though back home you may have been a scholar,” because you wanted a better life, Bedminster said.
She encouraged the new citizens to take every opportunity to advance themselves.
“You control your destiny, so it’s up to you whether you return before Judge Lewis as a lawyer or as a non-law-abiding citizen,” she said, before encouraging their next course of action — registering to vote.
“It’s how you make your opinion known to elected officials. It’s how you hold them accountable for their actions or inaction,” she said.
In choosing Bedminster as guest speaker, and others before her, Lewis’ aim has been to engage and inspire new citizens with living, breathing examples of people who were once where they were on Thursday.
Following the oath of allegiance, each of the 35 new citizens were presented with their naturalization certificate, and received congratulatory handshakes from Lewis, Bedminster and Steven Neyman of the Immigration Services Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Toward the ceremony’s end, and in a pre-taped address, President Joe Biden made a video appearance welcoming “my fellow Americans.”
The president told the group that they now had the same title as he: “U.S. citizen.”