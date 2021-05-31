ST. THOMAS — In a celebration that was filled with joy and yet with a heavy heart, 39 seniors graduated from Antilles School on Saturday at the school’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, each graduate was limited to three guests, but that didn’t stop the hollering, applause and air horns. The ceremony was also livestreamed on Facebook for those who could not attend in person.
It’s been a difficult high school experience for all Virgin Islands graduating seniors, with two category five hurricanes their first week of high school, virtual and hybrid learning, social distancing and the fear of COVID-19, however the Antilles School Class of 2021 also adds grief to the emotional mix over the loss of a classmate, Tyler Yannone and his parents Daniel Yannone and Neisha Zahn in a tragic helicopter accident in February. His presence was prevalent throughout the ceremony, and he was remembered in speeches by the Head of School Elizabeth Morrison, President of the Board of Trustees Claire Starkey, Valedictorian Jane Boschulte, Salutatorian Veeren Mirpuri and guest speaker Pastor Jeff Neevel, who is pastor of the St. Thomas Reformed Church, which the family attended.
“Live like Ty” seemed to be the motto for the ceremony, to honor a classmate known to be hard working, compassionate, inclusive and kind. Family members accepted his diploma on his behalf. The loss led to reflections on living every day to its fullest.
“You’re only given one life and every moment of it has to be cherished. We realized it because we had to say goodbye to one of our own,” said Mirpuri in his speech.
Mirpuri said before the ceremony that it was a big challenge but he had friends, parents and family to help him out. “I think that we all have been in this predicament together these past four years,” he said “The most difficult part was my friend passing away and then getting back into the routine, because it didn’t seem all that realistic at that time with what we had to overcome, but we all checked up on each other and helped each other out.”
Mirpuri will be attending Boston University studying finance and hopefully, a double major in math.
“We have had to endure during our high school experience more than we ever could have imagined. Four tragedies in four years,” said Boschulte in her speech, referring to the two hurricanes of 2017, the pandemic, the loss of a teacher David Tyler last year, and the loss of classmate Tyler Yannone.
Boschulte will attend Harvard University in the fall, choosing to explore the possibilities rather than settle on a major right away. Going to a big school is going to be a big change, she said.
“Its’s going to be an adjustment, but I feel Antilles has prepared me for it,” she said.