V.I. Attorney General Denise George says she will not pursue further criminal action against St. Croix radio station owner Jonathan Cohen, after a federal appellate court declined to review a three-judge panel’s decision that Cohen’s pardon for tax crimes includes a restitution order.
The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals recently rejected George’s request for en banc review by the full court, which means only the U.S. Supreme Court could theoretically overturn Cohen’s pardon by former Gov. Kenneth Mapp.
“This decision essentially does mark an end of the criminal case,” George said in a statement to The Daily News. “At this time, the GVI may exercise its option to pursue a civil action against Mr. Cohen to collect the taxes owed.”
The Internal Revenue Bureau “may also work out a binding agreement or payment plan with Cohen to pay his tax obligations to the Virgin Islands,” according to the statement.
IRB Director Joel Lee has declined to comment on Cohen’s case.
Cohen’s attorney, Yohana Manning, declined to comment when reached Friday, and said now that the criminal case has concluded, the matter is a private tax obligation not subject to public discussion.
The V.I. government charged Cohen with 21 counts of various tax crimes in 2014, including failure to file a tax return and pay income tax, and willful failure to pay gross-receipt taxes for his three corporations.
Cohen signed a plea deal in 2015, which he admitted to two counts, and agreed to pay $892,402 in restitution and serve five years of probation.
At sentencing, the court also imposed $10,000 in fines.
On Dec. 22, 2018, then-Gov. Mapp pardoned Cohen.
Cohen said in a previous interview with The Daily News that he has already repaid about $300,000 of his tax obligation, and will continue to work with the IRB to repay the remainder of the $892,402 he owes.