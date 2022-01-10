Individuals incarcerated in the Virgin Islands may yet get federal COVID-19 stimulus payments granted to other citizens, after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the District Court should not have dismissed a case seeking equal treatment under the law.
The case was filed in November 2020 by attorney Joseph DiRuzzo III on behalf of inmate Jamal Morton and all others who have been incarcerated after Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or “CARES” Act on March 27, 2020. Defendants are Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee and Finance Commissioner Clarina Modest Elliot.
The lawsuit echoed a similar complaint filed in California, Scholl v. Mnuchin, which resulted in a permanent injunction on Oct. 14, 2020, ordering the federal government to stop withholding stimulus funds from people who are incarcerated.
But the order does not apply to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which has its own tax system under the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and DiRuzzo’s complaint seeks to make sure that Virgin Islanders are not denied the same benefits.
The CARES Act created a 2020 tax-year “credit” of $1,200 for an eligible individual, or $2,400 for eligible individuals filing a joint return, plus $500 per qualifying child.
Because Morton had not filed a tax return at the time he filed his complaint, District Court Judge Robert Molloy determined that he did not have standing to bring the suit, and dismissed his claim against the government.
DiRuzzo appealed on Jan. 28, and the 3rd Circuit filed an opinion on Dec. 29, remanding the case to the lower court.
The appellate judges found that during litigation, “the Virgin Islands revealed that it did in fact have a policy against paying EIPs,” or “economic impact payments,” to incarcerated individuals, according to the opinion. “It later reversed course on its policy, representing to the District Court that it would issue EIPs to all qualifying individuals who had filed tax returns with the Virgin Islands, even if they were incarcerated.”
It’s unclear whether incarcerated individuals have indeed received those payments from the Virgin Islands government, and Lee and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. have not responded to questions from The Daily News.
“Even though the Virgin Islands conceded that it would have refused to issue an EIP to Morton solely on the basis of his incarcerated status,” the District Court found that Morton did not have standing to bring the claim, “because he had not submitted a tax return before filing suit. It did so because it read the CARES Act as requiring Morton to file a tax return,” according to the appellate judges.
The local government argued to the lower court that Morton’s claim cannot be heard because he did not file a tax return before suing, and because his action “is moot in light of the Virgin Islands’ decision to issue EIP to incarcerated individuals. We disagree,” the 3rd Circuit found.
Morton not only has standing to bring his claims, he established that the territory would have refused to pay him federal stimulus money because of his incarcerated status, according to the opinion.
“That alone suffices for Morton’s Equal Protection claim, as ‘denial of equal treatment’ itself is injury for Article III standing purposes,” according to the opinion.
The judges also found that “there is no basis in the record to conclude that Morton’s action is moot,” despite the local government’s arguments, and “the record does not establish whether Morton has received an EIP, which precludes us from ruling on mootness,” according to the argument. “Thus, we leave the mootness determination to the District Court on remand.”
While the judges found the case should be remanded, “that does not necessarily mean that his claims can proceed once his case returns to the District Court. This dispute may well be moot. And even if it is not, Morton will still need to demonstrate that he has stated a claim on his three causes of action,” according to the opinion.