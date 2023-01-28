ST. THOMAS — Members of the V.I. Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau arrested four men earlier this week in Red Hook on charges ranging from gun possession to possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute.
One of the four, Anwar Lockhart, was charged with having a gun within 1,000 feet of a school, according to a news release on Friday.
Lockhart, 40, was among the four arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute and possession of firearm within 1,000 feet of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, which is near the area the raid was conducted.
“Mr. Lockhart was found with several types of illegal narcotics in his possession. Bail was set at $150,005,” according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester.
The arrests, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, was part of the VIPD’s Operation Clean Sweep in the American Yacht Harbor area where “officers made four arrests surrounding gun possession and possession of illegal narcotics, such as heroin, crack cocaine, regular powder cocaine, oxy, xanax and marijuana,” Chichester said.
In addition to Lockhart, the other arrests were:
• Niah Henry, 33, who was charged with possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute (marijuana) and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute (cocaine). Police said he “was discovered with a backpack containing several types of narcotics on his person and in his vehicle. Bail was set at $7,500.”
• Peter Francis, 33, who was charged with possession of illegal narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $7,500
• Khareed Brathwaite, 37, who was charged with possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute after he was observed making several drug transactions in the area. Bail was set at $7,500
No other information was available on Francis and Brathwaite, and Chichester could not be reached for more details.
All four men were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.