Four men charged in connection with their roles during and following the 2020 armed robbery of Gem and Gold Corner jewelry store on St. Thomas, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four days to 11 years, and three of the defendants must pay restitution of a little over a half-million dollars to the store and its insurance company, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.

Tashawn T.A. Warner, 25; Shemar Webster, 23; and Jamari Benjamin, 25, all of St. Thomas, were sentenced on Monday, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $510,000 to Dorchester Insurance, doing business as Topa Insurance Services, Inc., and Gem and Gold Corner Jewelry Store for the Sept. 19. 2020 armed robbery, Smith said in the prepared statement, adding that Warner was identified as the leader and organizer of the group. Warner was sentenced to 135 months or just over 11 years in prison. Webster was sentenced to 125 months or just over 10 years in prison, and Benjamin was sentenced to 36 months or three years. The trio were also sentenced to three years of supervised release.