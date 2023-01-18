Four men charged in connection with their roles during and following the 2020 armed robbery of Gem and Gold Corner jewelry store on St. Thomas, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four days to 11 years, and three of the defendants must pay restitution of a little over a half-million dollars to the store and its insurance company, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.
Tashawn T.A. Warner, 25; Shemar Webster, 23; and Jamari Benjamin, 25, all of St. Thomas, were sentenced on Monday, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $510,000 to Dorchester Insurance, doing business as Topa Insurance Services, Inc., and Gem and Gold Corner Jewelry Store for the Sept. 19. 2020 armed robbery, Smith said in the prepared statement, adding that Warner was identified as the leader and organizer of the group. Warner was sentenced to 135 months or just over 11 years in prison. Webster was sentenced to 125 months or just over 10 years in prison, and Benjamin was sentenced to 36 months or three years. The trio were also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
A fourth man, Shemelle Isaac, 31, who was later arrested as an accessory after the fact during the execution of Warner’s arrest, was sentenced to four days and three years of supervised release.
According to the statement, on Sept. 19, 2020, Warner, Webster and Benjamin robbed Gems and Gold Corner Jewelry Store located on the waterfront near Veterans Drive in St. Thomas.
The group arrived at Gem and Gold Corner Jewelry Store around 9:31 a.m. in a white Suzuki Vitara, according to the court documents. Warner and Webster entered the jewelry store armed with an AK-47 rifle, and a Glock 22 handgun and wearing face coverings. Benjamin, the getaway driver, remained in the vehicle. Once inside the store, Webster and Warner pointed their firearms at five employees, two of whom were unarmed security officers, and ordered them to lie on the floor with their hands up.
According to the news release, “it is alleged that Warner and Webster used their firearms to smash glass cases and remove jewelry with a gross estimated value of approximately $1.1 million. Both men stuffed a large quantity of jewelry in a duffel bag, and when the bag was full, they stuffed more jewelry in their pants pockets.”
Further, it noted that during the armed robbery, Webster physically assaulted the owner of Gem and Gold Corner with his firearm, causing injury to his head.
The three men later fled the scene and traveled to the Mafolie Hill area where Webster escaped in a second vehicle while Warner and Benjamin fled the area in the white Vitara.
“Virgin Islands police officers pursued Warner and Benjamin as they traveled to the Bovoni Housing Community and abandoned the Vitara and fled on foot. Forensic officers collected masks, gloves and jewelry from the abandoned vehicle, and DNA collected from those items linked Warner and Webster to the armed robbery.
Benjamin later turned himself in to law enforcement, while Webster fled to Altanta, GA, and Warner went into hiding. In November 2020, Webster was extradited back to St. Thomas, and Warner was arrested in December 2020.
During the execution of Warner’s arrest warrant, Shemelle Isaac, 31, was also arrested after federal agents observed Isaac driving a black Infiniti sedan at a high rate of speed toward Warner’s residence. According to the statement from Smith, Isaac stopped his vehicle next to Warner’s parked vehicle and opened the trunk of his Infiniti while still seated in the driver’s seat. Agents then observed Warner remove a duffel bag from his vehicle that matched the description of the bag used in the Gem and Gold Corner jewelry store armed robbery and place it in the trunk of Isaac’s vehicle.
Isaac was charged as an accessory after the fact after federal agents found four firearms, including the Glock 22 used in the robbery, a large quantity of jewelry and $5,540.00 cash inside the duffel bag. Isaac admitted to the agents that he was aware that Warner was wanted by law enforcement in connection with Gem and Gold Corner’s armed robbery. For his role, Isaac was sentenced to four days in prison, and three years of supervised release.
“The effects of gun violence are felt far and wide in our small community,” Smith said in the prepared statement on Monday. “This vicious and senseless act left a permanent and traumatic impact on the victims of the robbery. The tremendous work of the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, however, delivered the ultimate reward to the victims and the people of our Territory – justice, lengthy terms of imprisonment and full restitution.”
The case was investigated by Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Agency and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston, Smith said.