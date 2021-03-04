If you follow the crowds on St. John you’ll quickly hit one of the hottest beaches in the world, according to a new ranking from Tripadvisor.
Maho Bay has snatched the No. 5 spot in the Caribbean and No. 14 spot in the world on the website’s list of top beaches. Known for its white sand beach and sea turtles, the only downside many see is that it may be too good for its own good.
“Enjoyed our time there, but popularity brings more visitors,” warned a visitor from Dublin, Ohio.
Most visitors to the beach, however, are simply agog at the sea turtles, which are attracted to seagrass beds toward the middle stretches of the bay. For those hoping to see fish or an octopus, the National Park Service advises swimming closer the western end and toward the point between Maho and Cinnamon.
But be warned, if a north swell is coming ashore, you might want to visit somewhere else, as the stirred-up water will drop visibility, which was the only frequent complaint from visitors on the travel website.
To take a dip at the No. 1 spot on the list, travelers will have to go down under to Australia’s Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island in Queensland. Unlike Maho, however, where a quick bite to eat is nearby with food trucks and drink stands that make “the perfect place for lunch,” Whitsunday Island is uninhabited.
Maho’s islandmate Trunk Bay, a frequent flyer itself in best beaches list, was ranked by Tripadvisor’s users as the 13th best beach in the Caribbean, followed just one spot behind by Honeymoon Beach on Water Island. The Baths in Virgin Gorda ranked 19th.
A recent visitor from Bethesda, Md., had only one question to ask of Trunk Bay, “What’s not to like?” One New Jersey visitor raved about Trunk’s underwater trail, which they pointed out they would be visiting on their upcoming fifth trip to the island.
“Trunk Bay on St. John is appropriately ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches,” opines a Texas visitor to the website. And, despite being a ferry ride away, Water Island’s Honeymoon Beach is also ranked by Tripadvisor visitors as the No. 5 thing to do “on St. Thomas.”
That’s not something one St. Thomian logging in held against it, calling Honeymoon the “must go to beach.”
“Love this beach...one of the prettiest in the islands,” they wrote. “Boat toys and good food. Always a good time there!”
For many others, the name is a perfect summation. “This was one of the most beautiful and quiet spots we visited. It is not a snorkeling stop, but it is so romantic and tropical,” gushed one of many Tripadvisor visitors who dropped a perfect rating on Honeymoon Beach.
For Virgin Islanders looking to take in a trip to the Spanish Virgins, Culebra’s Flamenco Beach placed 10th on Tripadvisor’s Caribbean list.
The top spot in the Caribbean went to Cuba’s Santa Maria Beach on Cayo Santa Maria. The No. 1 spot in the United States is held by St. Pete Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast.