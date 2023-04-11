A visitor from Pittsburgh drowned Monday after snorkeling at Cinnamon Bay beach on St. John, police said Tuesday.
A man, identified as Christopher Yohus, 41, from Pittsburgh, Pa., had been snorkeling at Cinnamon Bay beach with his wife, their children and friends. According to police, while snorkeling Yohus began to experience issues with his snorkeling equipment, so he swam back to shore. While swimming back to shore, police said Yohus began to yell out for help. Bystanders on the shore rushed to assist him, but he was unresponsive.