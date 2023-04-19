TORTOLA — Elections officials in the British Virgin Islands announced that 42 candidates will vie for 13 seats to form the next government ahead of advance polling.
Early voting is being held today only, ahead of the general election set for Monday. The nominations were originally announced a week ago today at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.
Each candidate was nominated by two registered voters of the electoral district they are seeking, and the nomination paper was attested by a witness. At-large candidates were nominated by any two registered voters across the territory.
The Virgin Islands Party, which won the last election in February 2019, is the only one of four parties contesting, fielding a full slate of 13 candidates. The number includes nine candidates for District seats and four At-Large seats.
Progressive Virgin Islands Movement (PVIM) and the National Democratic Party (NDP) are fielding nine candidates each. Progressive United has one candidate, and there are 10 independent candidates between the district and at-large races.
Voting is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tortola and Virgin Gorda and from 9 a.m. to noon in Anegada.