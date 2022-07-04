TORTOLA — At least 46 trapped Pilot whales were found dead Saturday on a beach in East End, Anegada.
Rondel Smith Jr., a fisherman who works for the Mangrove Nursery, told The Daily News that an Anegada resident told him about the beached whales. He said there also were reports of an offshore sighting of the whales on Thursday and on Friday, and that he later got word that one or two of them had beached.
“I went out today to see for myself, and unfortunately we saw 46 beached Pilot whales,” he said on Saturday. “Some had recently died, some died overnight, some Friday possibly. They all didn’t pass away at the same time, I assume. It was a gradual onslaught of them continually finding their way to the beach.”
Anegada is protected by a horseshoe-shaped reef and Smith said the whales would have had a struggle getting over it in shallow water.
“A few of them were bruised, most likely from making the trip over the reef,” he said. “I feel that’s how some of them got bruised up.”
Shannon Gore of the Association of Reef Keepers said Saturday that this is not the first time this has happened. About 12 Pilot whales were also found beached on Anegada in the late 1990s. She said this could be caused by several different factors.
“It could be some kind of disease — parasites blasting in the area that I’m not aware of. There are just so many different factors,” she said. “If one or two are injured or sick, they’ll come to shore, and they are crying out to other whales to come in, so the other whales are going to come in and try to help them try and get back out into the open ocean. But when they cross the reef, of course they’re getting scratched up. They don’t know how to maneuver the surface area like dolphins do. So, they get pretty badly cut up and they can’t always find their way out, and then you always have sharks coming in.”
Gore said the Stranding Network in Puerto Rico has seen videos of the incident, and counted over 60 whales that were at least in the water at the time the video was taken.
“There are a lot of specialists around the region that have contacted me, trying to give me as much information as they can so that I know exactly what I’m doing when I’m in the field,” she said.
Gore, who is working with the Stranding Network and the Caribbean Mammal Network, told The Daily News she plans to visit Anegada today.
Once an assessment is completed, a decision will be made as to what will be done with all of the beached whales, she said.
In a statement released Sunday, BVI’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Labor urged residents to stay out of waters near the dead whales and to notify the agency of any more possible sightings of beached whales in the territory.
The ministry said that with assistance from the nonprofits Association of Reef Keepers and Beyond the Reefs, it will collect tissue samples from as many of the whales as possible to help determine the cause of the mass deaths.