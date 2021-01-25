A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the U.S. and British Virgin Islands early Sunday evening.
The epicenter of the quake was located in the Anegada passage about 50 miles east northeast of St. Croix. While no damage was immediately reported for the quake that struck at 7:21 p.m., moderate shaking was reported on Tortola according to the U.S. Geographic Survey’s Did You Feel It? report. Additional reports of weak to light shaking were reported by residents of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin islands, St. Martin and Antigua and Barbuda.
Despite being the closest island to the epicenter, no shaking was reported to the U.S. Geographic Survey by residents on St. Croix.