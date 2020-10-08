The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.3 earthquake Wednesday afternoon roughly 40 miles southeast of St. John. The earthquake, which occurred at about 2:24 p.m., was one of the largest in the region so far this year and occurred on a notorious fault line that generated at least two tsunamis in the past.
According to V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen, the earthquake was far enough in the water to not cause any significant damage in the territory. However, it was still “concerning” because it occurred on the Anegada trough, a known fault line between St. Thomas and St. Croix.
In 1867, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake at the trough led to two tsunami waves that crashed into both islands, causing major damage to boats, harbors and buildings.
Jaschen said Wednesday’s quake was also concerning because it occurred alongside a cluster of other minor quakes in the vicinity, a sobering reminder of the cluster of quakes that rocked Puerto Rico at the beginning of the year.
Jacshen urged residents to sign up for AlertVI at the VITEMA website to get updates on earthquakes and tsunamis. He also urged residents to download apps on their Smartphone that can indicate elevation, noting that 80 feet above sea level is the “magic number” to reach to stay safe from a tsunami.
“If an earthquake is going to be a 7.5 earthquake, we’re going to have a tsunami and we’ll have very little time to react — like 10 minutes,” Jaschen said. “If car alarms go off, you start feeling the earth shaking for 30 seconds and you see the water recede, it definitely means something is going to happen. Do not wait for the VITEMA notice, start going to the 80 feet elevation mark.”
Jaschen added that the territory’s tsunami sirens, which were damaged in hurricanes Irma and Maria, are still down. However, the sirens, with new galvanized steel poles, are expected to be erected in January with a tentative completion date of May.
V.I. Great Shake Out
On Oct. 15, VITEMA will host a virtual V.I. Great Shake Out earthquake education and preparation event on at 10:15 a.m. The event is an opportunity to practice how to be safer during big earthquakes, according to a VITEMA statement.
VITEMA is encouraging schools, businesses and organizations to review and update emergency preparedness plans and supplies and to secure their space to prevent damage and injuries.
To date, more than 2,000 Virgin Islanders have registered that include families, K-12 schools, childcare, pre-schools, local government, businesses, and health care facilities.
To register your group and to learn more about what is being billed as the World’s Largest Earthquake Drill, free registration can be completed at www.shakeout.org.
For more information on the event, as well as earthquakes and tsunamis, visit www.vitema.vi.gov.