A 5.5 magnitude earthquake, about 52 miles north of Cruz Bay, St. John, rattled residents Sunday morning.
The 9:33 a.m. quake was felt throughout the territory and adjacent islands including the British Virgin Islands.
The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency, in two alerts Sunday morning, said there was no tsunami threat to the territory, but that residents can expect hazardous weather conditions through this week.
“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands or the British Virgin Islands from this earthquake,” the alert noted. “People may have experienced shaking from the earthquake.”
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration on its website, said the earthquake was not a threat to the territory. A press release issued Sunday by the National Weather Service, however, said the territory has a “hazardous weather outlook.”
The nearshore Atlantic and adjacent Caribbean coastal waters were expected to see sustained winds in excess of 20 mph or 17 knots with a moderate risk for rip currents on all local beaches, according to NWS.
Further, hazardous sea conditions with a moderate risk of rip currents are expected for most beaches until Saturday.
“Weather and marine conditions are forecast to deteriorate by the latter part of the work week due to the approach of a frontal boundary northwest of the area and an upper level trough crossing the west Atlantic,” the NWS said.
VITEMA said it is monitoring the events and will issue updates as required. For prompt alerts, the public is encouraged to sign up for alerts by visiting its website at www.vitema.vi.gov
Residents will be able to choose whether notification alerts can be sent to cellphones, email addresses, home phones, business phones, and hearing impaired device.
