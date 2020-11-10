The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has announced that $5 million in funding is available for repairs to historic sites damaged in the 2017 hurricanes.
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said the department has officially launched the “Hurricanes Irma and Maria Disaster Recovery Program,” funded by the Virgin Islands State Historic Preservation Office Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund, with support from the National Park Service.
The Historic Recovery Grant Program will “assist in the repair of hurricane damaged National Register-listed or eligible sites throughout the territory,” and “over $5 million will go towards the restoration of 2017 hurricane damaged historic resources.
All funded repair work must substantially repair hurricane damages and can also include steps to mitigate future damages,” according to Thursday’s news release.
“In keeping with the Bryan-Roach administrations’ commitment to the people of the Virgin Islands towards rebuilding our communities, DPNR is providing this unprecedented opportunity for owners of impacted historic resources that were occupied and damaged from the hurricanes to apply for funding for repairs and recovery projects,” Oriol said in a statement.
Applications to determine eligibility are at dpnr.vi.gov/vi-state-historic-preservation.
For more information, email historic.recovery@dpnr.vi.gov.