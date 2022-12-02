ST. CROIX — Five elementary-level students will again be introduced to the public next week when they take to the stage to compete for crowns in the Crucian Christmas Festival Duchess and Princess Pageant.
The winners, accompanied by a duke and prince, respectively, will join the winner of the Crucian Christmas Festival Queen pageant, also known as Miss St. Croix pageant, to reign over Festival activities that run through early January.
The Duchess and Princess Pageant starts at 4 p.m. Dec. 11, at the Island Center for the Performing Arts. There are two Duchess contestants and three Princess contestants who will compete under the theme “The Monarchs: Prince and Princess, Duke and Duchess — The Royal Kingdom, heirs of a nation for 2022-2023.”
The show will celebrate the 70th anniversary of festival and the pageant will also feature the talents and skills of contestants as well as other youth.
Merlisa George, pageant chairperson, said she is excited about this year’s show, and the caliber of young people she has been working with.
“This has been a great experience. They really showed out for the presentation show and they are all practicing for the introduction dance and perfecting their individual presentations for each segment,” she said of prior introduction early last month.
The Duchess contestants are Je’Talia Sarah Hanley and O’Nae Elise Norma Milligan, and the Princess contestants are Avanae Kuai Esme Hurtault, Zy’Naii Sapphire Prentice and Anya’ Gisselle Ettienne.
Milligan, Duchess Contestant No. 1, is a 6-year-old student at Ricardo Richards Elementary School. She told The Daily News she wanted to compete in the 70th annual competition because she believes she is intelligent and outspoken, and would like to inspire others her age to always believe in themselves and to never give up.
Hanley, Duchess Contestant No. 2, is a 7-year-old student at Alfredo Andrews Elementary School. She said she is building on a family legacy as her mother, aunt and cousins have all competed and won various pageants and she wants to be like them. She says she plays with their crowns and looks at their pageant pictures as she practices.
Hurtault, Princess Contestant No. 1, is a 7-year old student at Lew Muckle School. She wanted to participate in the competition because several years ago, she said, she saw her godmother compete in the queen competition, also known as Ms. St. Croix, and was inspired early to aim for her own crown.
Prentice, Princess Contestant No. 2, is a 9-year-old student at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, who said she has been dreaming about being this year’s Festival Princess. She said that if she wins, she wants to use her title to inspire and encourage other young girls to recognize that they can do anything they put their minds to do.
Ettienne, Princess Contestant No, 3, is a 9-year old student at Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School. She said she decided to compete because of her love for the island, and the performing arts. If she were to be successful, she said she would remind young girls that they are enough.
George said that come Saturday, all of the contestants will appear in a dance number, and then will each make individual appearances in these segments: introduction, beach/resort wear, cultural wear, talent, ballgown and question-answer segments.
In addition to the on-stage acts from the contestants, various local artists will entertain. The reigning Festival Prince and Princess Aniya Williams and Jaheim Creque will also take a final walk prior to the crowning of new royalty.
“We want to see a full house cheering on these children. I want to stress, however, that while everyone has their favorite contestant, remember that they are children and do your best to support and encourage them all during the show,” she said. “This will make for a better experience for everyone.”
Admission for the Festival Duchess and Princess Pageant is $25 for an advanced ticket, and $30 at the door. For $50, attendees can get VIP status, which includes premium seating, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, a swag bag and more.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. with open seating.