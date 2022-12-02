Princess-Duchess (group photo)

Merlissa George, left, the presentation host for the St. Croix Festival pageants, interacts with Festival Duchess contestants O’Nae Milligan and Je’talia Hanley along with Princess contestants Anya Ettienne, Avanae Hurtalt and Zy’Naii Prentice during a recent introduction ceremony.

 Submitted by V.I. TOURISM DEPARTMENT

ST. CROIX — Five elementary-level students will again be introduced to the public next week when they take to the stage to compete for crowns in the Crucian Christmas Festival Duchess and Princess Pageant.

The winners, accompanied by a duke and prince, respectively, will join the winner of the Crucian Christmas Festival Queen pageant, also known as Miss St. Croix pageant, to reign over Festival activities that run through early January.