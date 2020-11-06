ST. CROIX — Though the 50th anniversary of the V.I. Agriculture and Food Fair is months away, organizers are preemptively rescheduling the three-day celebration because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In normal years, the Agriculture Fair draws 30,000-plus people during the course of the three-day President’s Day weekend and is the largest fair of its kind in the region, with vendors and fairgoers hailing from neighboring islands and from the mainland. It is a one-stop shop for plants, crafts, handmade jewelry, clothing, and some staples of Crucian cuisine.
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said this week that the fair’s board of directors has been monitoring COVID-19 trends locally, regionally and nationally and believe that at this point it would be best to postpone the event.
“We decided to push back our golden anniversary fair to Memorial Day weekend next year, but during Presidents’ Day Weekend will have a virtual fair with activities and presentations online,” he said. “This will not be a substitute for the fair, but a precursor.”
As they have been doing for the past months with the Saturday farmers market and other events at the Rudolph Schulterbrandt Complex in Estate Lower Love, Nelson said officials will continue to monitor Health and Police departments’ advisories and adhere to guidelines for social distancing, mass gathering limits, sanitizing and face coverings.
“This is our new normal and we too have to learn how we can safely live our lives, host events and carry out our duties because we can’t just shut down and wait,” Nelson said.
“The types of numbers we see at the fair would make it impossible to social distance so hopefully we have seen a significant decrease in any new infections by then.”
Vendors usually sign up for the fair on the first working day of November. This year, however, the date passed and board has yet to announce a new sign-up date, although it is expected to take up the issue at its meeting later this month.
Karen Bruce and her family has had a booth in the fair for 14 years, selling hand-painted T-shirts from Bah’n Ya Collections. She said while the postponement is a bit of a disappointment, it’s certainly understandable.
“These past few months I’ve learned to reevaluate my priorities and right now it’s safety above everything else,” she said.
While some vendors are looking forward to the infusion of cash from the huge turnout at the fair to take care of responsibilities, she said she hopes they can stay afloat until the end of May.
“The fair brings in thousands of people from other islands and the states so we have to make sure that we are not exposing our community unnecessarily,” she said.
“I appreciate the decision the department made and will use the time to stock up on my merchandise.”
Nelson said while the fair will not be held in February some things are still on schedule.
“We have had a number of judged farm visits for this year’s crop farmer of the year competition and the livestock judging will begin soon,” he said.
Nelson said the theme “Agriculture: a golden opportunity to grow” falls in line with the golden anniversary of the fair and they have extended the deadline for the submission of artwork to best depict this year’s theme.
“The poster contest is always a good way to generate buzz about the fair because the poster speaks to us and shows the spirit of the fair,” he said. “Posters are also usually collectors’ items and souvenir keepsakes because the artwork is usually very beautiful.”
This year, the department plans to display all of the submitted artwork during the Virtual Ag Fair in February. The deadline to submit original artwork is Friday, Nov. 13, and entries can be dropped off at the Commissioner’s Office at the Estate Lower Love complex or to Matthias Clavier at the University of the Virgin Islands.
For more information about the fair, contact the Agriculture Department at 340-725-5268.