Christiansted, St. Croix- On Nov. 7, 2022, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched the Criminal Investigation Bureau to an Assault 2nd DV that occurred in Strawberry Hill.
The female victim reported that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal dispute after she asked him about his female friend. The argument escalated, he became physical, and he assaulted and strangled her, until she could not breathe. The victim was able to escape the male individual and she was taken to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.