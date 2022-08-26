A St. Croix woman is facing charges of grand larceny and embezzlement.
Charleen Isaac, 53, is also charged with forgery and obtaining money by false pretense, according to the V.I. Police Department.
The department’s Economic Crime Unit initiated an investigation involving fraudulent activities involving a local business.
The investigation revealed that on June 28, 2020, Isaac, who was then an employee of Hercare, applied for a Paycheck Protection Program Note loan under the business, and from July 15, 2020, to Dec. 24, 2020, she wrote 13 checks against the account of Hercare. Some checks were written out to herself and to cash, without permission from the business owner, causing the business to suffer a loss of $39,411.39, according to police.
On Aug. 26, at 10:22 a.m., detectives from the Economic Crime Unit placed Isaac under arrest without incident at the office of Fish and Wildlife in Frederiksted.
Isaac was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Police Operation Building in Frederiksted where she was processed and booked. Bail was set at $35,000.
Isaac was granted 10 percent bail by Superior Court Magistrate Judge Yulan Brow Ross. She posted $3,500 as bail and was released pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for Monday.