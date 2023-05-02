Fifty-five properties will be up for bid later this month on St. Croix during a real property tax auction sale at the University of the Virgin Islands Albert A. Sheen Campus’ Great Hall.
The two-day sale kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on May 30 and ends a day later, according to a news release from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
At the lowest end, a parcel owned by Yvonne Lombardi at 32-A Constitution Hill will open for bids at $3,995.70. Another property with Yvonne L. Lombardi as the recorded owner at 60-A Hill Street and 1-B Queen Street is up for sale at a $50,083.66 opening bid. A property reportedly owned by George Lombardi at 60 Hill and Rem 1 Queen Street will be for sale at an opening bid of $60,438.08.
The most expensive property listed in an ad found on the Lieutenant Governor’s Office website is 26 Hermon Hill, which is recorded as being owned by Padda, Darshan S. and K. The property will be at auction with an opening bid of $62,006.05.
Two St. Croix businesses have properties listed in the auction advertisement. Schooner Bay Recreation’s 64-AA and 64-C Mount Welcome parcels have opening bids of $4,566.67, and Virgin Trade Winds’ 25 Morning Star parcel will open at $7,719.41.
Other parcels include 10 Western Suburb opening at $17,613.70 and 193 Two Brothers opening at $16,496.05. Both are recorded as being owned by Frandelle Gerard and Frandelle Gerard LT.
According to the news release, participants must attend in person and register with the Office of the Tax Collector beforehand. Registration and credit card authorization forms can be found at the Tax Collector Office’s website.
Interested bidders can also register at Tax Collector offices in the Nisky Center on St. Thomas, the Islandia Building on St. John or the Leroy Quinn Finance Building on St. Croix. The fee for registering in advance is $50 and day-of registration will cost $200.
On Monday, calls to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor for comment went unanswered following the release of the statement.
Past property tax auctions have been plagued by fraud. After taking office, former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter voided the sale of 153 parcels awarded across 12 auctions held during 2012 and 2013 — under Gov. John de Jongh Jr.’s administration — after the V.I. Inspector General’s office reported allegations of questionable bidding practices and a lack of compliance with statutory regulations governing real property auctions.
Four people were eventually arrested in connection with the bidding scheme, including a former chief enforcement officer in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.