The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced it awarded $162,131 in scholarships to 57 Virgin Islands students for its 2022-23 academic scholarship cycle.
Applications were received from 175 students, and award recipients were selected by a review committee of more than 20 individuals who reviewed materials and made recommendations based on the specific criteria for each scholarship, according to a CFVI statement.
Among the recipients was Amira Claxton of St. Croix, a junior majoring in mathematics at the University of Tampa who received a $2,500 award from Next Generation Scholar Awards.
“My goal is to become a professor of mathematics and one day teach at the illustrious University of the Virgin Islands,” Claxton said. “Receiving this scholarship means more to me than I can ever express in words.”
Kafi Blumenfield, chair of CFVI’s Scholarship Committee and member of the organization’s Board of Directors discussed its commitment to improving the quality of life for recipients.
“At CFVI, we are committed to fulfilling our mission of improving the quality of life for children, youth, and families in the territory, and ultimately, that’s exactly what these scholarships do,” he said “Since 1996, CFVI has provided more than $3.4 million in scholarships to talented and dedicated Virgin Islands students. We congratulate each and every one of this year’s deserving scholarship recipients and are deeply grateful to our volunteer review committee for their time and dedication.”
“The Foundation is proud to have supported the educational goals of Virgin Islands students for the past 26 years, and we look forward to working with our wonderful donors and students in years to come,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said.
Families, organizations, or businesses interested in providing scholarships next year can establish a scholarship fund at the Foundation.
The scholarship application, review, and award process are managed by CFVI.