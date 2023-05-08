ST. CROIX — Seven graduates of St. Croix Seventh-day Adventist School, dubbed The Overcomers, made their way down the aisle Sunday morning at Central Seventh-day Adventist Church’s center with expected pomp and circumstance.

It marked the first graduation of the 2023 season, and members of the school’s junior class assisted with their send-off — forming an archway from palm fronds for the graduates, in emerald green caps and gowns, to walk through.