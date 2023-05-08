ST. CROIX — Seven graduates of St. Croix Seventh-day Adventist School, dubbed The Overcomers, made their way down the aisle Sunday morning at Central Seventh-day Adventist Church’s center with expected pomp and circumstance.
It marked the first graduation of the 2023 season, and members of the school’s junior class assisted with their send-off — forming an archway from palm fronds for the graduates, in emerald green caps and gowns, to walk through.
Commencement speaker Hamil Tobias, a university professor and former principal at the school, congratulated the Class of 2023 on its accomplishments and encouraged the students to remain true to what they learned from the community and the SDA school. Tobias listed myriad of recent events that would cause one to lose hope in humanity, and told graduates to remember the number of people also doing good and to pattern their journey in life on a positive path.
Class Salutatorian Anjeness Williams, 17, attended the school from the first grade and said she was privileged to receive a strong educational and spiritual foundation. The small class proved to be a huge support during matriculation.
On Sunday, she beamed with pride. According to Williams, while she had always been an honor student, she was humbled and proud to be the salutatorian.
“I feel good and actually I am just feeling a sense of relief that it is over and I didn’t have to give the big speech,” Williams said.
She added, “It was a great year, some obstacles, some challenges, but we overcame.”
When asked about the secrets to her success, Williams said she does not cram.
“I listen in class and take notes and then that’s about it. I’ve been backflipping through the last few years on luck and a prayer,” she said, giggling about being familiar with the information taught.
Williams, who has began earning credits through the early admissions program at the University of the Virgin Islands, said she plans to complete classes at UVI toward a bachelor’s of arts degree in English, and then pursue a career as a writer and historian.
Class Valedictorian Abigail Rose, 17, had a lot to be proud of. She joined the SDA family in the 9th-grade after moving from Jamaica to the Turks and Caicos and then to St. Croix with her family. She said that her father, a pastor, moves around a lot, and that once he was assigned to the SDA church on St. Croix, the move was a part of it.
“I was reluctant because I’ve had so many great friends, but I quickly made friends here as well and they were all very welcoming,” she said.
Rose said that even with all of her family’s moves, she has always maintained honors status in her classes. She credits that to remaining focused, paying attention in class and praying for understanding.
“We are a very small class so we are more like family and work together at times,” she said. “I’d encourage rising seniors to study hard, have fun in their last year, but don’t lose focus on what is important. They really have to put in the work and then trust God to help them define their path in life.”
Rose has also participated in the early admissions program at UVI. She aims to pursue a degree in chemistry with plans to become a forensic chemist.
School Principal Jascintha Berthier described the Class of 2023 as a very talented one that includes artists, musicians, athletes and three published authors. They have represented the school well in a number of competitions, community events and are proud and excited to see where life will take them, she said.
Berthier noted that faculty and staff are exceptionally proud of the Class, their teachers and parents as the high school journey was a difficult one due to the pandemic. She said the school is “changing and growing” and that Sunday’s graduation was the 46th in the school’s 77 years of existence.