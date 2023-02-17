Seven students sustained minor injuries from a drive-by BB gun shooting at John H. Woodson Junior High School on St. Croix Thursday afternoon, according to information from the Education Department.

The V.I. Police Department responded to the school around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, following reports “of shots fired from a BB gun at students eating lunch on the front lawn,” Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

