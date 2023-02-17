Seven students sustained minor injuries from a drive-by BB gun shooting at John H. Woodson Junior High School on St. Croix Thursday afternoon, according to information from the Education Department.
The V.I. Police Department responded to the school around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, following reports “of shots fired from a BB gun at students eating lunch on the front lawn,” Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
V.I. Police said in a statement that Principal Henry Mark called 911 at 12:23 p.m. and reported the incident, and students were treated by the school nurse.
“Seven students sustained minor bruising from the projectiles. Parents of the injured students were contacted, and students received medical attention where needed,” according to the news release from the Education Department.
School and Education officials will hold a series of meetings today to provide updates:
• 7:40 a.m. — Emergency meeting for JHW faculty and staff — library
• 9 — Parent meeting — auditorium (all parents are encouraged to attend)
After the parent meeting, there will be a schoolwide assembly for students in the auditorium
A Parent Teacher Association meeting previously scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed, according to the news release.
“The case is under investigation. The safety of students and staff remains a priority,” Graham added.
V.I. Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urge to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip-Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
