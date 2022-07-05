Police on St. Thomas have elevated the probe of a shooting on 7th Street Thursday night to homicide after the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte, in a released statement on Monday identified the victim as Janyi Barry. He said department detectives were notified at 10:59 a.m. on Sunday that Barry, one of two men who sustained gunshot wounds three days earlier, succumbed to his injuries at Schneider hospital.
According to police, officers were dispatched to 7th Street after a 911 call came in at 9:37 p.m. on June 30th reporting shots fired in the area. Responding officers discovered two males — an adult and a minor, now identified as Barry, with gunshot wounds
Both were taken to Schneider Hospital, and at the time police said the adult victim was shot in the leg. The minor, now identified as Barry, received multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Police did not identify suspects or a list a motive.
The killing marks the seventh on St. Thomas and the 22nd territorywide of the year; five are vehicular deaths including that of Louise Jackson on June 6, on St. Thomas. Postal worker Abigail Henry, 50, has since been charged with negligent homicide after police said she reversed a USPS vehicle in Berne’s Alley, knocking down Jackson. The victim was walking in the area when she was hit in the back, knocked down and ran over by the vehicle.
The case is under investigation, and anyone with information regarding shooting is urged to call 911, the Major Crime Division at (340) 642-8449 or the anonymous tipline Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.
Attempted murder on St. Croix
Dratte on Monday said police on St. Croix are investigating a shooting as an attempted homicide after they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Luis Hospital around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to both his upper arms, chin, his chest, and lacerations to his face and hands.
According to Dratte, officers were dispatched to the hospital where they observed a White 325i BMW parked in front with its rear seat covered in blood.
Investigators learned the victim was “assaulted by two individuals,” according to Dratte.
“The victim was first shot, and while lying on the ground in pain, the other suspect ran over him with his vehicle in the Castle Coakley area of Christiansted,” Dratte said. “The victim remains stable but guarded condition.”
He said both suspects fled the area, and police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.
“We have one person of interest so far,” Dratte said of a possible suspect. “We are looking for him.”
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 911, the VIPD at (340) 778-4950, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.