ST. THOMAS — The All Saints Cathedral School graduated eight students on Friday evening during a commencement ceremony officiated by the Very Rev. Dr. Sandye A. Wilson at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Charlotte Amalie.

Valedictorian Makeda-Elizabeth Cabey began her journey at All Saints Cathedral School in junior kindergarten. In just a few weeks, Cabey will depart for Ithaca, New York, to begin studying at Cornell University. She plans to study information science at the Ivy League school’s College of Arts and Sciences.