ST. THOMAS — The All Saints Cathedral School graduated eight students on Friday evening during a commencement ceremony officiated by the Very Rev. Dr. Sandye A. Wilson at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Charlotte Amalie.
Valedictorian Makeda-Elizabeth Cabey began her journey at All Saints Cathedral School in junior kindergarten. In just a few weeks, Cabey will depart for Ithaca, New York, to begin studying at Cornell University. She plans to study information science at the Ivy League school’s College of Arts and Sciences.
“I’ve never been in anything lower than 50 degrees,” she said. “So it will be a major adjustment.”
Cabey said she has particularly fond memories of working on her school’s yearbook and meeting the younger students, many of whom called her “camera girl.”
Cabey also served as class president and president of her National Honor Society chapter.
Using part of her speech to thank her teachers, salutatorian Amber LaPlace, 18, said she never had to drag her feet while on the way to class.
LaPlace will attend the University of the Virgin Islands next year. She plans to major in business management and study environmental science. Laplace said she chose the fields of study to make sure she has plenty of options and opportunities.
“And I was really into doing stuff in the field and being involved with the environment,” she said, “because I did UVI’s marine biology camp one summer and I liked it a lot.”
Both young women said they’re thankful for the friends they made in their classmates.
The eight students comprising the class of 2023 earned an impressive $881,376 in scholarships and grants from 14 institutions and the United States Army.