Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Sunday released a statement commemorating Patriot Day and in remembrance of the victims of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001
“Today, we gather to remember the victims of that fateful day 21 years ago, some of whom were Virgin Islanders, and to honor the many courageous men and women who bravely and selflessly risked their lives and their health and safety on that day to save the lives of so many others,” said Bryan, who along with Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, participated in the annual Freedom Walk hosted by the Office of Veterans Affairs.
“We also honor the service and sacrifices made by our service men and women who defended our nation in the global war on terror and those who continue to serve in defense of our democratic principles and values,” Bryan said.
According to Government House, the statement on Sunday followed a weekend of activities honoring Virgin Islands service members and firstresponders. On Saturday, the governor met with the chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, and participated Sunday in the Office of Veterans Affairs’ annual Patriot Day Parade and Ceremony in Christiansted, according to the news release.