Patriot Day

Gov. Albert Bryan, left, first lady Yolanda Bryan, and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach during Sunday’s Freedom Walk in Christiansted, St. Croix.

 Photo by GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Sunday released a statement commemorating Patriot Day and in remembrance of the victims of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001

“Today, we gather to remember the victims of that fateful day 21 years ago, some of whom were Virgin Islanders, and to honor the many courageous men and women who bravely and selflessly risked their lives and their health and safety on that day to save the lives of so many others,” said Bryan, who along with Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, participated in the annual Freedom Walk hosted by the Office of Veterans Affairs.