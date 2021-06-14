ST. CROIX — The nine graduates of the St. Croix Seventh-day Adventist School were greeted with applause as they made their way down the aisle at Central Seventh-day Adventist Church Center to receive their diplomas Sunday morning.
A far cry from the hundreds that typically attend the commencement at Island Center for the Performing Arts, less than 100 socially-distanced people were at the church. But that obviously didn’t diminish the enthusiasm of the graduates.
Valedictorian Ashly Ravariere and salutatorian Hilsanna Chooran, who both have been attending Seventh-day from elementary school, said they felt privileged because of the strong educational and spiritual foundation they received at the school.
Chooran, 17, said she was excited and optimistic about the future.
“Today is a day we have all hoped for and now it is here. We’ve reached this far but it is really only the beginning of our journey,” she said. “Our class was a good class and we are going to do well.”
Chooran says that she has always been an honor student but that she doesn’t study much.
“I’m not sure how I do it. It comes naturally,” she said. “I take good notes, and in the end I pray and hope for the best.”
Chooran plans to move to Maryland in a matter of weeks to enroll at Montgomery College Online, where she will pursue a degree in business administration. As an aspiring artist, she hopes to open an art studio and gallery.
Ravariere, 18, said graduating with the highest honors is somethings she set as a goal and worked toward it every year. And it’s a goal that her parents helped her achieve as they reminded her of the importance of education.
As an early admissions student at the University of the Virgin Islands, she said the pandemic affected the dynamics of her senior year.
“Because of the pandemic UVI shifted to online classes and our classes at SDA were primarily online, but even when they went back to in-person learning, I had to stay online to accommodate my college classes. My senior year was certainly not what I expected,” she said.
Ravariere urged rising seniors at SDA to remain focused, trust God and remember they are never alone. They always have somewhere to turn when life gets hard, she said.
Ravariere will continue to attend the University of the Virgin Islands where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She hopes to couple her love of nursing and traveling into a career as a traveling nurse upon graduation.
This year’s commencement speaker was Dian Fundisha-Bey, a member of the Seventh-day Adventist 40th Year Anniversary Class of 1981. Fundisha-Bey, who participated remotely, reminded them that they should remain focused, protecting their integrity and working hard when they leave SDA.
Director of Education Gerene Joseph lauded the Class of 2021. She said they showed their strength and resilience after having dealt with two Category 5 hurricanes and two academic years stifled by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“You all have shown that as life throws stones at you, you can take those stones and build them into something great,” she said.
Joseph described the class as talented, one that boasts artists, musicians, athletes — and even published authors like Mikael Royer and Chaenelle Ravariere. She said Ravariere and classmate Kajani Reynolds contributed to the publication of “God in the Storms,” a compilation of stories focusing on hurricanes Irma and Maria.
School Principal Doval Kent said he too was proud of the graduates, and he praised teachers and parents as well because of what each had to cope with as a result of COVID.
“We changed how we teach, we changed how we interact, and we reached far and wide to make sure everyone was safe,” he said, pointing out that one student, Roshaughn France, was stuck on St. Kitts for half of the school year.
Kent reminded graduates to be true to themselves and trust in God.