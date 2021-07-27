A 9-year-old child is among the 21 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at territory hospitals, and with public schools in the territory set to reopen in just two weeks, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. says he is considering delaying a return to in-person learning if the numbers don’t improve.
“Virgin Islanders, we are approaching the point of reimposing restrictions, as we currently have 208 cases. The majority of these cases are in the St. Thomas and St. John district, but St. Croix ain’t too far behind. There’s no question that we are experiencing another surge,” Bryan said during Monday’s weekly press briefing.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said the current test positivity rate is 4.82%, and “this number continues to climb.”
Of the 208 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, 141 are on St. Thomas, 61 are on St. Croix and six are on St. John.
“People are recovering, but we’re still seeing an increase in new positive cases and an increase in hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals, thus our active cases continue to remain high,” Encarnacion said.
There are currently 10 COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and 11 at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Five patients are on ventilators.
“We cannot afford to lose anyone else to COVID-19 when there is a vaccine available. Let it not take the death or severe illness of a family member or friend to encourage you to get vaccinated,” Encarnacion said.
Classes are scheduled to resume Aug. 9, but Bryan said he is re-evaluating that date as cases continue to surge among the unvaccinated.
“None of the individuals currently fighting for their lives against this virus, or the 35 people who have unfortunately lost their lives were vaccinated,” Bryan said.
The Sports, Parks and Recreation Department has suspended all of its programs and facility rentals for at least two weeks in response to the increase in virus cases. Bryan also said the Health Department has reached out to its medical procurement contractor, Pafford EMS, in an effort to bolster the resources to battle the COVID surge.
“We need everyone to heed the request to be extremely cautious over the next couple of weeks and to really hold it down. If we can get the numbers trending in the right direction again, we will be all right,” Bryan said.
Encarnacion said that beginning Wednesday, the department’s Digital Vaccination Records will be used to facilitate re-entry to the territory via the online travel portal.
The Digital Vaccination Records can be carried as a wallet-sized card that also is storable on a smart phone, and will eliminate the need for vaccinated Virgin Islanders to get tested before returning home.
To request your Digital Vaccination Records, go to covid19usvi.com/digitalpass.
The winners for the July 16 drawings for $100,000 in the Vax-to-Win Lottery are Aretha McFarlande on St. Croix and Xingbin Yun of St. Thomas, who is accepting the prize on behalf of his daughter Rena, who is a Virgin Islander attending college in Florida.
Retro pay
Last week, the administration paid out $10 million owed to retired government employees who were owed money from a collective bargain unit covering the years 1990-2001. Eligible recipients received checks up to $1,700 — minus applicable taxes .
The Personnel Division has launched a web portal, dopusvi.org/retirees, where individuals that were affected by the 8% pay cut can see the what they are owed, and the Bryan-Roach administration anticipates making those payouts between now and the end of this year. Retirees who do not have access to the internet can call 340-714-5010.
Payments may also be claimed by surviving family upon the death of a retiree. To check if a payment is owed, survivors can visit the web portal where they can download a tax form and affidavit which can be emailed to comp2021@vi.gov.
In terms of vaccinations, 43,856 people have received a first dose and 37,005 have been fully vaccinated, representing only 41.4% of the eligible population.
Proof of residency is not required to get the vaccine in the Virgin Islands, but individuals are asked for basic personal information, and most respondents provide their address. Based on that information, Ellis has said that 6% of individuals who have gotten vaccinated in the territory were not Virgin Islands residents.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany any minor being vaccinated and IDs for both the minor and adult must be presented.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, call the VITEMA hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-8227.