Students, family, friends and supporters gathered beneath a large tent at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Albert A. Sheen campus on Thursday afternoon for the commencement of the school’s 59th graduating class.
The “vivacious, iconic and profound” graduates listened to words of encouragement, congratulations and advice from university officials, elected representatives and keynote speaker, Michael Eric Dyson, a renowned American academic, author, ordained minister and radio host before the fateful moment when — amidst the blaring of celebratory air horns --they moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left.
Class speaker Michael Bell, president of the UVI Association of Black Journalists and who frequently appears on the Dean’s List, said students about to walk across the stage of the Caribbean’s only historically Black college or university can proudly tell their loved ones, “I did it.”
“You’re going out into a world where we will face the challenges and adversities, both mental and physical. We’ll each be pushed to the point where some may say, ‘I can’t, I won’t, or I even give up,” he said. “We may stumble, fall or even lose our way when life throws us curve balls. However, when you are feeling disheartened, that you are somehow not enough, set your heart ablaze. Dry your eyes and look ahead.”
Bell asked university leadership, officials and community stakeholders in attendance to join him in creating new opportunities for the students who came before and will come after.
“We, the vibrant, iconic and profound class of 2023, are the flowers that have finally begun to bloom,” he said, recognizing his classmates as future leaders, doctors, politicians, commissioners, entrepreneurs, CEOS and more. “We stand before you as a symbol of hope and possibility, ready to face the world’s challenges.”
Among the 96 graduates were Kathleen O’Garro, the sole doctoral candidate who received a Ph.D. in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change, Monifa C. McIntosh, who received a master’s degree in accounting, and Miss UVI contestant Esonica Charles, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
“I plan to take a gap year and then get into an M.D.-Ph.D. program in internal medicine,” she said before thanking those who helped her along the way including her parents, Casmore and Eloise Charles.
During his passionate remarks, keynote speaker Michael Eric Dyson explored the three adjectives that the graduating class chose to describe themselves while delighting the crowd with his command of hip-hop lyrics from different eras.
Speaking on vivacity, Dyson said that to be young, Black and full of life, “is both a wondrous prospect and a vicious indictment of a white supremacist culture that refuses to acknowledge the humanity of African people.”
Dyson called the assembly “burgeoning icons” but warned against following some of the people considered icons today.
“You be profound, you be deep, without vivacious, iconic and profound.”
Dyson received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from University President David Hall that afternoon.
Clema S. Williams Lewis, executive director of the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and longtime advocate for women, children and victims of abuse in the Virgin Islands, received the second honorary degree.
“Her voice has been crying out in the wilderness, sometimes alone,” President Hall said. “And thus today, we lend the voice of this university in saying, her voice was not in vain and must be heard.”
The commencement ceremony for students from the UVI St. Thomas campus will take place on Friday be held at 1 p.m. today.