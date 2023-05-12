Students, family, friends and supporters gathered beneath a large tent at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Albert A. Sheen campus on Thursday afternoon for the commencement of the school’s 59th graduating class.

The “vivacious, iconic and profound” graduates listened to words of encouragement, congratulations and advice from university officials, elected representatives and keynote speaker, Michael Eric Dyson, a renowned American academic, author, ordained minister and radio host before the fateful moment when — amidst the blaring of celebratory air horns --they moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left.