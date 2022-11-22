BIZ-GRAPEVINE-ARTISTS-JOURNEY-FROM-STAYATHOME-2-DA.jpg

Roma Osowo’s artwork is being showcased this week and next in Target stores nationally. Osowo, who lives in Grapevine, Texas, grew up in the British Virgin Islands.

 Photo by DALLAS MORNING NEWS

Stay-at-home mom Roma Osowo, who lives in Grapevine, Texas, always knew there was something more she should be doing with her life.

As a spiritual woman, she would pray every night for guidance. It came when her husband, Ayodele, asked her why she stopped painting. Growing up on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, her hobby had been painting coconut trees, sunsets and ocean landscapes.