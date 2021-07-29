At age 12, Mathelda Warren learned she was adopted — and thus began what ended up being a 26-year journey to find her biological mother.
Last week, at a planned meeting at King Airport on St. Thomas where they have relatives, Warren got to embrace her mother, Barbara Elaine Trant-Pinnock, for the first time. “Even the process of finding her was emotional,” Warren told The Daily News of the July 21 reunion.
According to Warren, her mother arrived from Maryland, where she now resides, about an hour or two after she herself landed on a plane from Colorado “and just seeing her, I was a little anxious.” Warren recalled that as her mother came toward her “I was kind of backing up in disbelief, but then she and I were able to embrace each other.
“Really just an indescribable feeling for me,” she said.
When Warren began her search as a pre-teen, all she knew at the time was that her biological mother was 14 when she had given birth, and was somewhere in the Caribbean.
“At the time, I didn’t really think much of it,” Warren said of starting a search, but things changed when she herself became a mother.
“In 1995 is when I put my first search out,” she said, noting she was stationed in Hawaii with the military and had just had a child of her own. “I didn’t know anything about my medical history, and here I am having a child of my own. It was a reason to search even harder.”
Warren took to the World Wide Web. She did a “people search,” but alas, the internet back then wasn’t the all-powerful tool it is today with various social media avenues.
Years later, Warren did an AncestryDNA test and a genetic link was found. Felix Thomas, a second cousin, reached out, and together with another distant family member, Marcia Smith-Anderson of St. Thomas offered help.
“Our schedules were busy and our initial efforts to help her failed because we both were tied up with the day-to-day busyness of our lives,” Smith-Anderson said. “However, in February 2021, I received a call from my cousin Felix with Mathelda on a three-way call. That evening we made a pact to meet every Tuesday until we located her birth parents.”
The trio enlisted the memory of Anderson-Smith’s 81-year old father, his siblings, children, friends and acquaintances. “Felix and I knew many people. We interviewed them like detectives. We combed through Ancestry birth certificates, Facebook and Instagram profiles and travel records,” Anderson-Smith said.
Actively searching, and not finding leads, the family looked into another DNA test, 23andme. In March they took the test and a match was found: a first cousin of her mother.
“I reached out to Stephanie Callwood and Stephanie was the one who pretty much made everything happen,” Warren said. “She knew my mother and she knew the situation that my mom was in — having to give me up for adoption at a young age. My mom and Stephanie were very close.”
Callwood reached out to Warren’s biological mother, and from there the mother and daughter exchanged phone numbers. “I said ‘I see that you have an iPhone. Can we FaceTime?” Warren recalled. “She said ‘absolutely.’ And so we FaceTimed with each other and just immediately, just seeing her face, it just broke me down into tears because we look so much alike. Very, very emotional.”
At the time, her mother was in Maryland and Warren was in Texas, but they would Facetime every day, catching up on a lifetime of missed mother-daughter experiences and eventually making plans to meet on St. Thomas.
Since last week’s reunion, Warren and her mother have been catching up, visiting beaches, taking in the views and enjoying a newfound bond in their ancestral home.
On a recent night while the two were catching up, Warren said, “I was looking at her feet, and I said, ‘We have the same feet! I was like, Mommy, look at your face, we have the same smile — just like the craziest things,’” Warren said. “I saw her pick up a spoon with peanut butter on it one time and I was like, ‘You do that too?’”
Warren’s mother is back in Maryland, while Warren is in Colorado preparing for retirement from the U.S. Army after 25 years of service. Her future plans include running her T-shirt business, “Pink Petals Dezigns,” and ME Mobile Notary and, of course, more reunions with her mother.
Warren said she is happy she never gave up. “Every little girl should (know) that dreams come true if they believe,” she said of finding her biological mother. “It definitely took perseverance.”